ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Psalm 23, Jersey Shore Style

By Kim Ford Faith
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Psalm 23 “The Lord is my shepherd. I shall not be in want. He makes me lie down in green pastures, he leads me beside quiet waters, he restores my soul. He guides me in paths of righteousness for his name’s sake. Even though I walk through the valley of the...

www.ontownmedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

DAVE RAMSEY: It’s really about giving and putting others first

Dear Dave: My wife and I have always attended church, and we have always tithed. Over the last few months, we have come to the decision it is time for us to find a place to worship that is a little more involved in the community. If we are actively looking for a new church, should we continue to tithe to our current church? Would giving our tithe money to a charity be better? We both agree it feels strange to continue giving to our current church when we would rather be somewhere else. — Brad.
RELIGION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Andrei Tapalaga

Hidden "Face of Christ" Carving Discovered in Ireland

A stone from the 13th century that the locals believe represents the face of Jesus ChristBallymore Heritage Group - Seamus McDermott/Facebook. An incredible discovery was made yesterday at St Owens, Church of Ireland, in Ballymore. The church was built in 1827 and was recently refurbished with help from the local community. Local historian Seamus McDermott was wondering around the sight when he stumbled upon a simple 13th-century building block, but on the back of it was carved what seemed to be the face of Christ.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Psalm 23
DOPE Quick Reads

Sunday's Blood Moon Total Lunar Eclipse: Witches Prepare Rituals of Release & Christians Proselytize Prophetic Warning

There will be "blood and fire and billows of smoke. The sun will be turned to darkness and the moon to blood," quoted Peter, a disciple of Jesus. [i] In 2014, based partly on the above quote of an Old Testament Bible scripture, pastor John Hagee boldly, but incorrectly, proclaimed that an Apr. 15, 2014 Blood Moon lunar eclipse marked the date of a significant event that would occur. The Washington Post reported Hagee suggesting that the significant event would be a 'Rapture' during which "Christians will be taken to heaven, Israel will go to war in a great battle called Armageddon, and Jesus will return to earth." [ii]
The Independent

Countryfile host Helen Skelton says husband Richie Myler has ‘left the family home’ after birth of third child

Helen Skelton has revealed that she has separated from her husband, rugby player Richie Myler.The Countryfile host announced the news in an Instagram statement, writing that Myler has “left the family home”.Skelton’s announcement comes just four months after they welcomed their third child.“Very sad to say that Richie and I are no longer a couple,” she wrote. “He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co parent our small children.”Skelton, who married Myler in 2013, accompanied the post with two broken heart emojis.The pair have three childen together: Ernie, aged six, Louis, aged...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Upworthy

People share 25 fun facts about cultures and religions that blew their mind

There is so much about this world of ours that many of us go our entire life without knowing. The treasure trove of cultural and religious practices, artifacts and literature that humankind has fostered over the centuries—as well as the stories and reasoning behind them—is nothing less than mindblowing. While it might take us forever to even begin to study all of them, Reddit user u/yahyahashash shone a light on some of the most fascinating facts about different cultures and religions that people have come across when they posed this question to the r/AskReddit community: "What is something you discovered about a different culture or religion that completely blew your mind?"
RELIGION
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Holbrook, NY
11K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

OnSachem.com, powered by OnTownMedia.com, serves as the trusted hyperlocal source of news, viewpoints, information, events and more for the 85,000 residents that call Sachem home on Long Island, New York. OnSachem.com serves Farmingville, Holbrook, Holtsville, Lake Ronkonkoma, and the Sachem portion of Lake Grove.

 https://www.ontownmedia.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy