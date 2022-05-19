Psalm 23, Jersey Shore Style

Psalm 23 “The Lord is my shepherd. I shall not be in want. He makes me lie down in green pastures, he leads me beside quiet waters, he restores my soul. He guides me in paths of righteousness for his name’s sake. Even though I walk through the valley of the...
Sin is “a bad habit” that “just comes naturally,” say Leslie and Emily, both age 12. Sin is more than a bad habit, and it didn’t always come naturally. It’s a choice that began in the Garden of Eden. “Adam and Eve messed up”...
Dear Dave: My wife and I have always attended church, and we have always tithed. Over the last few months, we have come to the decision it is time for us to find a place to worship that is a little more involved in the community. If we are actively looking for a new church, should we continue to tithe to our current church? Would giving our tithe money to a charity be better? We both agree it feels strange to continue giving to our current church when we would rather be somewhere else. — Brad.
No athlete would be able to participate in any sport without training. In team sports, athletes train untold hours taking them from individual participants to a team effort, who works so well together, they actually begin to know what to expect from fellow team-mates. When this happens, individuals mold into...
WEDDINGS are meant to be happy occasions where loved ones come together to celebrate a new union. But, as we all know, there’s usually some drama involved during every stage of the planning. One woman has received backlash online because of the location she chose to marry her second...
A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
A stone from the 13th century that the locals believe represents the face of Jesus ChristBallymore Heritage Group - Seamus McDermott/Facebook. An incredible discovery was made yesterday at St Owens, Church of Ireland, in Ballymore. The church was built in 1827 and was recently refurbished with help from the local community. Local historian Seamus McDermott was wondering around the sight when he stumbled upon a simple 13th-century building block, but on the back of it was carved what seemed to be the face of Christ.
Megan Fox wants her kids to express themselves however they please. In a wide-ranging interview with Glamour U.K. for their April cover story, the 35-year-old actress opens up about how she teaches her children, Journey River, 5, Bodhi Ransom, 8, and Noah Shannon, 9, about gender identity and encourages them to be confident in who they are.
90 Day Fiancé stars Anna-Marie Campisi and Mursel Mistanoglu have added a little boy to their family! The couple, who tied the knot on Season 7 of the TLC reality show, announced on Instagram this week that their son, Gokhan John, had been born via a surrogate on Monday, April 11 after the couple's initial struggle with fertility.
There will be "blood and fire and billows of smoke. The sun will be turned to darkness and the moon to blood," quoted Peter, a disciple of Jesus. [i] In 2014, based partly on the above quote of an Old Testament Bible scripture, pastor John Hagee boldly, but incorrectly, proclaimed that an Apr. 15, 2014 Blood Moon lunar eclipse marked the date of a significant event that would occur. The Washington Post reported Hagee suggesting that the significant event would be a 'Rapture' during which "Christians will be taken to heaven, Israel will go to war in a great battle called Armageddon, and Jesus will return to earth." [ii]
Helen Skelton has revealed that she has separated from her husband, rugby player Richie Myler.The Countryfile host announced the news in an Instagram statement, writing that Myler has “left the family home”.Skelton’s announcement comes just four months after they welcomed their third child.“Very sad to say that Richie and I are no longer a couple,” she wrote. “He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co parent our small children.”Skelton, who married Myler in 2013, accompanied the post with two broken heart emojis.The pair have three childen together: Ernie, aged six, Louis, aged...
Andrew Woolfolk, popularly known for being Earth, Wind & Fire's longtime saxophonist, has passed away at the age of 71; what was his cause of death?. Fellow bandmate Philip Bailey took to Instagram to confirm the tragic news and recalled their early years, saying they met in High School and quickly became friends and bandmates.
She’s definitely embracing the Hawaii lifestyle, and now “NCIS: Hawai’i” star Vanessa Lachey is showing off her everyday surrounding to her Instagram followers. “Hawai’i = Home,” Vanessa Lachey declares in her latest social media post. The “NCIS: Hawai’i” star also shares a snapshot of her sitting in a breathtaking area in Hawaii.
A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
There is so much about this world of ours that many of us go our entire life without knowing. The treasure trove of cultural and religious practices, artifacts and literature that humankind has fostered over the centuries—as well as the stories and reasoning behind them—is nothing less than mindblowing. While it might take us forever to even begin to study all of them, Reddit user u/yahyahashash shone a light on some of the most fascinating facts about different cultures and religions that people have come across when they posed this question to the r/AskReddit community: "What is something you discovered about a different culture or religion that completely blew your mind?"
90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star Johnny Chao is showing off a new look on social media. The reality TV star rocked a fresh-faced look on the show. However, Chao debuted some new facial hair in his most recent post on Instagram. More specifically, he grew a beard and mustache.
Picture by Ashwin Kumar from Bangalore, India; Wikimedia Commons; CC-BY-SA-2.0 One of the earliest pieces of evidence relating to religion and ritual dates back to 70,000 years ago in the Tsodilo Hills of Botswana.
Rihanna is reportedly planning to raise her baby boy in Barbados. The 34-year-old star recently gave birth to her first child with ASAP Rocky, and she's now planning to raise her baby in her home country. A source told the Sunday Mirror newspaper: "Rihanna loves Barbados and she loved growing...
I am part of many local groups on Facebook. I'm part of a foodies group, a local business one and a few yard sales groups. In the sales groups, which is kind of like a marketplace, you really never know what you're going to find. Sometimes it's a sex couch,...
OnSachem.com, powered by OnTownMedia.com, serves as the trusted hyperlocal source of news, viewpoints, information, events and more for the 85,000 residents that call Sachem home on Long Island, New York. OnSachem.com serves Farmingville, Holbrook, Holtsville, Lake Ronkonkoma, and the Sachem portion of Lake Grove.
Comments / 0