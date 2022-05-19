ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle ends mixed as traders await USDA data

Agriculture Online
 4 days ago

CHICAGO, May 19 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures ended mixed on Thursday as traders awaited U.S. Department of Agriculture data on the number of cattle in feedlots. The USDA's Cattle on Feed report, which is due on Friday at 2 p.m. CDT (1900 GMT), is expected...

www.agriculture.com

Comments / 0

Related
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat, soybeans edge higher on weather woes, firmer oil prices

MUMBAI, May 23 (Reuters) - U.S. grains futures edged higher on Monday, lifted by a weaker dollar, gains in crude oil and as adverse weather conditions threatened production in key producing countries. The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 0.9% at $10.79-1/4 a bushel,...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Wheat up 20-21 cents, corn rises 3-4 cents, soybeans 2-4 cents higher

CHICAGO, May 23 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Monday. WHEAT - Up 20 to 21 cents per bushel * Wheat rises after falling late last week, as the market continues to find support from tight global supplies and dry conditions in the United States and Europe as the winter wheat harvest nears. * Russian wheat export prices climbed last week, even as the country's exports continued to slow due to seasonal factors, the Sovecon agriculture consultancy said. * Ukraine's grain exports could reach 1.5 million tonnes in May compared with around 1 million tonnes in April, with an aim to increase the volume to 3 million tonnes per month, the director general of the Ukrainian Agrarian Business Club Association said. * CBOT July soft red winter wheat ended the overnight trading session up 20-1/4 cents at $11.89 a bushel. K.C. July hard red winter wheat was last up 14-1/4 cents at $12.67 a bushel while MGEX July spring wheat was last 15-3/4 cents higher at $12.94-3/4 a bushel. CORN - Up 3 to 4 cents per bushel * Corn futures inch higher overnight as analysts await a weekly planting progress update from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, as farmers attempt to make up lost ground from cool, wet conditions early in the season. * Benchmark CBOT July corn has been trading just above its 50-day moving average for the last three sessions. * CBOT July corn was last up 3-3/4 cents at $7.82-1/2 per bushel. SOYBEANS - Up 2 to 4 cents per bushel * Soybeans trade both sides of even overnight after reaching a one-month high as tight U.S. stockpiles underpin trade, while global edible oil exports remain uncertain from top producer Indonesia. * The most-active July soybean contract climbed to $17.20 a bushel overnight, its highest level since April 22. * Analysts await a planting progress update from the USDA after the market close. * U.S. exporters sold 130,000 tonnes of soybeans for delivery to Egypt during the 2021/2022 marketing year, the USDA said. * Indonesia allowed the resumption of palm oil exports from Monday after a three-week ban, but industry players said shipments by the top exporter would be slow to restart amid domestic prioritization, while Malaysia expects to take advantage of its rival's absence in the global market. * COFCO International has committed to making its soy supply chain free of deforestation and land conversion by 2030 in environmentally sensitive regions of Latin America, including the Amazon and Cerrado, the Chinese-owned crop merchant said. * CBOT July soybeans were last up 2 cents at $17.07-1/4 per bushel. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; Editing by Paul Simao)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

CBOT soybeans close lower on technical selling

CHICAGO, May 23 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures fell on Monday on a technical setback after rising to their highest since April 22 during the overnight trading session. * Declines in soymeal added pressure to soybeans, with traders saying recent gains had made soymeal too pricey for domestic buyers looking to feed their livestock. * The benchmark CBOT July soybean futures contract ended down 18-1/4 cents at $16.87 a bushel. * Technical resistance was noted at the high end of the July contract's 20-day Bollinger range, a level it has not traded above since March 24. * CBOT July soymeal futures dropped 1.7% to $422.50 a ton. * CBOT July soyoil settled off 0.46 cent at 80.47 cents per lb. * The U.S. Agriculture Department said on Monday morning that weekly export inspections of soybeans totaled 575,781 tonnes, down from 802,575 tonnes the prior week. Analysts forecasts for the weekly total ranged from 400,000 to 900,000 tonnes. * Analysts were expecting that USDA report on Monday afternoon would show that U.S. soybean planting was 49% complete as of May 22, up from 30% the previous week. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Sandra Maler)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME hog futures rise on strong export prospects

CHICAGO, May 23 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange hog futures rose on Monday, with the front-month contract hitting its highest since April 22, on expectations for a pick-up in demand from top pork consumer China, traders said. The most-active July hog futures contract ended firm for the sixth time in...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Industry
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Business
City
Allendale, IL
Local
Illinois Industry
Local
Illinois Business
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

US threatens military action if China sets up Solomon Islands base: ‘Would very naturally respond’

A top US official in the Pacific has warned that America would have to “respond” if the Solomon Islands allows China to establish a military base there.Following a “constructive and candid” 90-minute meeting with prime minister Manasseh Sogavare, ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink said that the security deals between China and the Solomon Islands present “potential regional security implications” for the US and other allies.“We wanted to outline for our friends in the Solomons what our concerns are,” Mr Kritenbrink, US assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, told reporters.“We have respect for the Solomon Islands’ sovereignty. But we also...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Warren
Agriculture Online

12 popular goat breeds

This dairy breed originated in the French Alps, and can thrive in nearly any climate. They are the highest producing milkers, with top goats producing up to two gallons per day. Because of the amount of milk they produce, these goats have high nutritional needs and their diets must be monitored closely. PJ Jonas, who raises Alpines to provide milk for her family of 10 and runs a goat product business, says this breed is quiet and curious and tolerates humans well.
ANIMALS
Agriculture Online

Argentina hikes sugarcane-based bioethanol price for domestic market

BUENOS AIRES, May 23 (Reuters) - Argentina's government has increased the price of bioethanol made from sugarcane, which is mandatory for mixing with gasoline in the South American nation, according to an announcement in the official gazette on Monday. The economy ministry's energy department said the new value for the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cme#Feeder Cattle#Livestock#Reuters#Cattle On Feed
Agriculture Online

Saudi SAGO procures 89,290 T of wheat from local farmers so far - statement

May 23 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's state grains buyer (SAGO) procured 89,290 tonnes of wheat from local farmers so far, it said in a statement on Monday. (Reporting by Moataz Mohamed, Editing by Louise Heavens) © Copyright Thomson Reuters 2022. Click For Restrictions - http://about.reuters.com/fulllegal.asp.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

TABLE-EU crop monitor's yield forecasts

PARIS, May 23 (Reuters) - Below are the latest yield forecasts, in tonnes per hectare, from the European Union's crop monitoring service, MARS, for the 2022 harvest. For a related story: CROP 2021 2022 2022 % 22/21 % (April) (May) 22/avera ge* Total wheat 5.82 5.74 5.69 -2.1 +1.4 - soft wheat 6.04 5.95 5.89 -2.5 +0.9 - durum wheat 3.54 3.55 3.61 +2.1 +2.7 Total barley 5.08 4.97 4.89 -3.7 +1.0 - spring barley 4.21 4.31 4.18 -0.8 +1.2 - winter barley 6.09 5.79 5.78 -5.1 +0.5 Grain maize 7.94 7.91 7.92 -0.3 +0.6 Rye 4.17 4.11 4.10 -1.6 +5.3 Triticale 4.42 4.34 4.29 -2.8 +2.4 Rapeseed 3.19 3.19 3.17 -0.5 +3.2 Potato N/A 34.4 35.9 N/A +5.9 Sugar beet N/A 77.8 78.0 N/A +5.4 Sunflower 2.34 2.38 2.39 +1.9 +2.5 Soybean 2.83 2.99 2.99 +5.4 +3.4 * Average of the past five years (Reporting by Gus Trompiz and Forrest Crellin Editing by David Goodman )
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Russian wheat prices rise with global prices, exports slow down

May 23 (Reuters) - Russian wheat export prices rose last week following higher wheat prices in Paris, analysts said on Monday, adding that the country's exports continued to slow down due to seasonal factors. Prices for wheat with 12.5% protein content from Black Sea ports were at $395-405 free on board (FOB) at the end of last week, up $10 from a week earlier, the Sovecon agriculture consultancy said. IKAR, another consultancy, said that the price rose by $20 to $410 per tonne, but there were no deals signed. Russia exported 300,000 tonnes of grains last week compared with 330,000 tonnes a week earlier, Sovecon said, citing data from ports. The consultancy expects Russia's May wheat exports at 800,000 tonnes, down from 2.2 million tonnes in April as the state export quota is being depleted. In the domestic market, prices fell due to the stronger rouble currency, muted demand from exporters and domestic consumers, as well as rising supply from farmers who liquidate their grain stocks ahead of the new crop. Spring grains were planted on 16.8 million hectares as of May 17 vs 17.0 million hectares a year ago as the sowing started to lag in Russia's Volga region, Sovecon said. Ample rains are expected in many wheat producing regions of Russia this week, including the southern Rostov region which has been dry recently. Other Russian data provided by Sovecon and IKAR: Product: Price at the end Change from week of last week: earlier - Domestic 3rd class 15,375 rbls/t -500 rbls wheat, European part ($258.40) of Russia, excludes delivery (Sovecon) - Sunflower seeds 39,175 rbls/t -1,475 rbls (Sovecon) - Domestic sunflower 106,025 rbls/t -5,675 rbls oil (Sovecon) - Domestic soybeans 50,500 rbls/t unchanged (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,950-2,050/t +$50 oil (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,890/t -$50 oil (IKAR) - White sugar, $988.8/t +$28 Russia's south (IKAR) ($1 = 59.5000 roubles) (Reporting by Reuters Editing by Louise Heavens)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

China makes 10 bln yuan available to subsidise grain growers

BEIJING, May 22 (Reuters) - China's central government has made available 10 billion yuan ($1.49 billion) for "one-off" subsidies to support individuals and companies involved in grain cultivation and production, according to a statement published on Sunday by the country's Ministry of Finance. The subsidies aim to support grain growers...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Agriculture Online

Ukraine grain exports could reach 1.5 mln tonnes in May - analyst

KYIV, May 23 (Reuters) - Ukraine's grain exports could reach 1.5 million tonnes in May compared with around 1 million tonnes in April, Roman Slaston, Director General of the Ukrainian Agrarian Business Club Association, said on Monday. He told a briefing that the near-term aim was to increase the volume...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Wheat regains ground as weather in focus; soybeans hit new four-week high

PARIS/MUMBAI, May 23 (Reuters) - U.S. and European wheat futures rose on Monday, recovering after a three-day slide, as attention turned back to the impact of drought ahead of weekly U.S. crop data. Chicago corn futures were higher as the market also awaited the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Crop...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Indonesia policy uncertainty hampers resumption of palm oil exports

JAKARTA, May 23 (Reuters) - Indonesia allowed a resumption of palm oil exports from Monday after a three-week ban, but shipments were not expected to get underway until details emerge on new rules aimed at securing domestic supplies of the edible oil. The Southeast Asian country, the world's biggest palm...
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

COFCO International sets target for soy land use in Latin America

PARIS, May 23 (Reuters) - COFCO International has committed to making its soy supply chain free of deforestation and land conversion by 2030 in environmentally sensitive regions of Latin America, including the Amazon and Cerrado, the Chinese-owned crop merchant said. The company generated sales of $48 billion last year, up...
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy