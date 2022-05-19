Six Wolverines Headed to District 9 Track & Field Championships Friday

Effective: 2022-05-21 20:09:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-21 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Allegheny; Butler; Westmoreland The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Butler County in west central Pennsylvania Allegheny County in southwestern Pennsylvania Northwestern Westmoreland County in southwestern Pennsylvania * Until 845 PM EDT. * At 809 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Cranberry to Bridgeville, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines, resulting in some power outages. * Locations impacted include Pittsburgh, Penn Hills, Mount Lebanon, Bethel Park, Ross Township, McCandless Township, Monroeville, Cranberry, McKeesport, Franklin Park, Shaler Township, and Plum. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
