ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheffield, PA

Six Wolverines Headed to District 9 Track & Field Championships Friday

By yourdailylocal
yourdailylocal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHEFFIELD, Pa. – Six Sheffield Wolverines are set to travel to Brookville High School Friday for the District 9 Track & Field Championships. Sophomore Emily Foster will look to defend...

yourdailylocal.com

Comments / 0

Related
therecord-online.com

NWS issues Sunday storm watch

STATE COLLEGE, PA – The National Weather Service has put a severe thunderstorm watch into effect until 9 p.m. on Sunday. The watch area includes Clinton, Centre and Lycoming counties:. Severe Thunderstorm Watch. From Sun 1 pm until 9 pm EDT. Attend to information sources as described in the...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
yourdailylocal.com

Eisenhower Takes First in Warren County Conservation District’s Rain Barrell Art Contest

WARREN, Pa. – Eisenhower High School received first place for its design in the Warren County Conservation District’s rain barrel art contest. Warren County Saves the Rain was developed to educate participants and the public about the benefits of rain barrels. Eisenhower High School, Sheffield High School, Tidioute Community Charter School, Warren County Christian School, and Youngsville High School art classes took on the challenge of painting a 3D canvas with an environmental message promoting clean water.
WARREN COUNTY, PA
Digital Collegian

Petition plans to reopen case of Penn State student Justine Gross

Family members of Penn State student Justine Gross started an online petition to have her case reopened by the District Attorney in Centre County, Pa., according to the petition. Gross died as a result of a fall inside an 11th floor solid waste disposal chute at 456 E. Beaver Avenue...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Education
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Sheffield, PA
Sports
City
Sheffield, PA
City
Clarion, PA
WTAJ

Delgrosso’s Park celebrates 75th season with ribbon cutting

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Hometown favorite Delgrosso’s Amusement Park is opening its doors to celebrate its 75th season. Staff members officially declared the start of the 2022 season with a ribbon cutting ceremony. The event featured speeches from executives of the amusement park as well as community leaders. The team at Delgrosso’s says they […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
therecord-online.com

Renovo Road closed Sunday evening between Lock Haven and Hyner

FLEMINGTON, PA – The Clinton County Office of Emergency Services posted word Sunday evening that the Renovo Road was closed to through traffic due to a traffic accident:. Currently the Renovo Road is closed due to a vehicle accident. Roadway is closed at Hanna Park & Hyner Mountain Road. Please use alternate route.
LOCK HAVEN, PA
erienewsnow.com

Hundreds of Bikers Begin National Patriots Tour in Erie

Bikers from all over the tri-state area made their way to the Bayfront for a ride to honor disable veterans. Michael Schleicher, a Nation of Patriots committee member said, "The biking community is very patriotic. They believe in the flag and they believe in America and it's not surprising to see the level of participation that we are actually getting today. "
ERIE, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Work week will start dry, mostly cloudy

PITTSBURGH — Big changes can be expected in the forecast. You can expect a much cooler evening with drier air moving in. Tonight, lows will fall to the upper 40s and low 50s. We start the workweek dry, calm, and comfortable under a mostly cloudy sky. High temperatures will...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track Events#Wolverines#Highschoolsports#Brookville High School#Snell Landscape Services#Olewine Financial Group#Sheffield Sports Boosters
WTAJ

Mel’s Car Shows kicks off 2022 summer season

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Melanie Henry, is a car enthusiast who has used her pastime to give back to her community through her car shows, her platform as Ms. Motorama, and more. Over the past 10-years, Henry estimates that she has helped raise over $100,000 for local charities...
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Severe storm watch issued for Erie, Crawford and Venango Counties

A severe storm watch has been issues for Erie, Crawford and Venango Counties until 10 p.m. on May 21. This storm involves risk for strong damaging wind gusts along with reported small hail. Reportedly the risk for tornado is low. Thunderstorms are developing off of lake breeze boundaries in Ohio. This is a developing story. […]
ERIE, PA
WJAC TV

Annual Stonycreek Rendezvous kicks off this weekend

If you're looking to get outside in the summer-like weather this weekend, the annual Stonycreek Rendezvous kicked off on Thursday. This year marks the 32nd annual Stonycreek Rendezvous. This event started out as a whitewater race back in the late 70s and early 80s, and later progressed into a festival held at Windber Rec Park before finding a new home at Greenhouse Park.
JOHNSTOWN, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Sports
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Ghost towns dot Western Pa., Pittsburgh landscape and history

When Ron Ross was 8, he used to climb up a hill overlooking his family’s Westmoreland County farm and watch houses being moved from the small village of Cokeville. “It was like watching a ballgame,” said Ross, 78, of Blairsville, who lived in a 13-room, three-story farmhouse. The...
PITTSBURGH, PA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Beaver, Butler, Crawford, Erie, Lawrence, Mercer, Venango by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-21 14:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-21 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Beaver; Butler; Crawford; Erie; Lawrence; Mercer; Venango SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 255 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS PA . PENNSYLVANIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BEAVER BUTLER CRAWFORD ERIE LAWRENCE MERCER VENANGO
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
Lancaster Farming

Weight of Finished Steer Beefing Up

Things are a bit heavier in Mike Holland's butcher shop lately. The co-owner of Holland Brothers Meats in Duncansville, Pennsylvania, said the weight of a finished steer has increased a bit, and he's not sure why. "It sure seems that way. I like to have them 600 to 650 pounds...
DUNCANSVILLE, PA
yourdailylocal.com

Warren County Road Closed Due to Flood Damage

WARREN, Pa. – Scotts Crossing Road (Route 4001) is closed to through traffic in Columbus Township from the intersection with Route 426 to the intersection with Route 6 due to flood damage. The roadway will remain closed until repairs can be made to the culvert that was dislodged during...
WARREN COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Allegheny, Butler, Westmoreland by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-21 20:09:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-21 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Allegheny; Butler; Westmoreland The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Butler County in west central Pennsylvania Allegheny County in southwestern Pennsylvania Northwestern Westmoreland County in southwestern Pennsylvania * Until 845 PM EDT. * At 809 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Cranberry to Bridgeville, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines, resulting in some power outages. * Locations impacted include Pittsburgh, Penn Hills, Mount Lebanon, Bethel Park, Ross Township, McCandless Township, Monroeville, Cranberry, McKeesport, Franklin Park, Shaler Township, and Plum. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

State police investigate hit and run of boy on dirt bike

ROCKLAND TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police said a vehicle hit a boy on a dirt bike and then kept driving. The incident happened around 7:30 Saturday at the intersection of Seneca Hemlock Road and Kennerdell Road in Rockland Township, Venango County. State police said the boy was attempted to...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

One dead after crashing into tree in Elk County

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Kawasaki driver was pronounced dead after reportedly crashing head-on into a tree in Benezette Township over the weekend, state police report. The driver, identified as 65-year-old Douglas Stethem from Indiana, Pa. was found dead at the scene when first responders arrived on Saturday afternoon, May 21 on Losey Road. […]
ELK COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy