Medina County, TX

Medina Co Appraisal district purchase in limbo

By admin
devinenews.com
 4 days ago

Purchase of a proposed new home for the Medina County Appraisal District remains locked in litigation nearly 16 months after MCAD contracted to buy the former Hondo office used by the 38th Judicial District of Texas district attorney. The MCAD board of directors took no action following a May...

devinenews.com

Comments / 2

CultureMap Austin

This Hill Country hot spot cashes in with $40 million in Airbnb income

It really pays to be an Airbnb host in the Hill Country hot spot of Fredericksburg. Data released by Airbnb shows that among rural counties in Texas, Airbnb hosts in Gillespie County — anchored by Fredericksburg — hauled in $40 million last year. That, by far, was the biggest Airbnb income total for any rural county in Texas. In fact, Gillespie County represented a little over one-third of the roughly $115 million earned in 2021 by rural Airbnb hosts in the Lone Star State.
GILLESPIE COUNTY, TX
The Uvalde Leader-News

Three escape from county jail Monday morning

Voters decide: Martinez, Fowler and Rutledge win UCISD election; Flores gains council position – A 10-year veteran of the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District board of trustees was voted out of office Saturday when school and municipal elections were conducted. Allen Mize, board chairman, was the only incumbent among five candidates for three trustee positions that will be filled by Maria Elena Munoz Martinez, who received 837 votes; Robert Cole Fowler with 717; and Brent Edwin Rutledge, 690. Mize received 396 votes, coming in fourth in a race decided by 9.75 percent of registered voters. Luz Cuevas was fifth with 261 votes. … In the city of Uvalde, where voters in District 2 chose a new council representative, John H. Flores edged out J. Steven McNew, 123 votes to 112. Flores said he is looking forward to being a part of the future growth in Uvalde, and he hopes to tackle issues such as city streets and betterment of youth while in office.
UVALDE, TX
devinenews.com

A look at Medina County’s $1.4 million investment in local broadband

Thanks to funding provided by federal COVID-19 stimulus legislation, availability of wireless internet in Medina County is expected to greatly improve before the end of the year. Sago Internet of LaCoste and R Networks of D’Hanis have been designated by the Medina County Commissioners Court to receive $700,000 each from...
MEDINA COUNTY, TX
KIXS FM 108

‘Senior Prank’ Gone Wrong in New Braunfels Forces School Closure

I am seeing many examples of 'Senior Pranks' on social media, and I have also seen a few that have gotten out of hand. This story comes out of New Braunfels, Texas. Seniors at New Braunfels went too far! According to a Facebook post, the pranks were supposed to be cute and innocent such as confetti-filled balloons all over the gym. however, that was not the case!
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
mycanyonlake.com

May 22 Lake & River Conditions

A lizard suns himself on the shores of Canyon Lake. Current Conditions as of 3:48 p.m. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is releasing water from Canyon Reservoir into the Lower Guadalupe River at 57 cfs. During periods of heavy rain, flow rates can change rapidly and become dangerous. Central Texas...
CANYON LAKE, TX
KVUE

Officials say large fire in San Marcos is now contained

SAN MARCOS, Texas — Firefighters contained a structure fire that started late Friday morning along Morningwood Drive. Hays County officials said firefighters received a call reporting the fire in the 900 block of Morningwood Drive around 11:30 a.m. Hays County Fire Marshal Mark Wobus said the fire appears to have started in or near an outbuilding on the property, which is in a rural neighborhood west of downtown San Marcos.
SAN MARCOS, TX
KTSA

Body of missing man found in Nueces County

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The search for a missing elderly man has ended with the worst possible outcome. 69 year old Ramiro Acevedo was last seen near Bandera Road in Helotes May 8. The two week search ended when Acevedo’s car was located in the Nueces County town...
NUECES COUNTY, TX
dailytrib.com

UPDATE: Crews monitor biggest Texas 71 fires as another starts

Another grass fire popped up along Texas 71 and CR 308 on Thursday, May 19, as firefighters continued working to contain 14 fires that broke out along a 20-mile stretch of the state highway between Marble Falls and Llano on Tuesday. Two of the original 14 wildfires remained a concern Thursday, though one, the Slab Road Fire, is 90 percent contained. The other, the Sandstone Mountain Fire, is 60 percent contained, according to an early morning update by the Texas A&M Forest Service. The cause for both was determined to be roadside ignition.
MARBLE FALLS, TX

