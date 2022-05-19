ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Devine, TX

Over $100,000 was raised by this amazing community!!!

By admin
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver $100,000 was raised by this amazing community during the 1st Annual Audrey Jane’s Light event held at Devine Acres this past...

KSAT 12

San Antonio Zoo offering $8 admission on Monday for locals

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County residents who are looking to enjoy a day outdoors can spend time at the San Antonio Zoo on Monday at a discounted rate for PNC Bank Locals Day. Admission is typically $21.73 for adults and $17.16 for children ages 3 to 11, but the price will go down to $8 per person on May 23 for locals.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
City
Devine, TX
Local
Texas Society
KIXS FM 108

‘Senior Prank’ Gone Wrong in New Braunfels Forces School Closure

I am seeing many examples of 'Senior Pranks' on social media, and I have also seen a few that have gotten out of hand. This story comes out of New Braunfels, Texas. Seniors at New Braunfels High School. According to a Facebook post, the pranks were supposed to be cute and innocent such as confetti-filled balloons all over the gym. however, that was not the case!
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
foxsanantonio.com

San Antonio Food Bank will host mega food distribution event

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Food Bank will host a mega food distribution event at Gustafson stadium. The event will take place on Friday, May 20. To participate you must register before attending. To register you can CLICK HERE. The Food Bank is also looking for helpful volunteers to...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
#Charity#Children S Project
CultureMap Austin

This Hill Country hot spot cashes in with $40 million in Airbnb income

It really pays to be an Airbnb host in the Hill Country hot spot of Fredericksburg. Data released by Airbnb shows that among rural counties in Texas, Airbnb hosts in Gillespie County — anchored by Fredericksburg — hauled in $40 million last year. That, by far, was the biggest Airbnb income total for any rural county in Texas. In fact, Gillespie County represented a little over one-third of the roughly $115 million earned in 2021 by rural Airbnb hosts in the Lone Star State.
GILLESPIE COUNTY, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Drive-thru zoo experience returns to San Antonio Zoo

SAN ANTONIO — The Drive Thru Zoo is returning to San Antonio by popular demand!. San Antonio Zoo is offering the drive-through experience on select evenings in June. The Drive Thru Zoo was incredibly popular in 2020 when the pandemic first swept through San Antonio by offering families a safe and unique way to see the zoo's animals.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
mommypoppins.com

San Antonio, Texas with Kids: 17 Top Things to Do for Families

San Antonio has top attractions and activities to suit visitors of all ages and interests. History, culture, and five theme parks only minutes from town are just some of its glories. Despite being the second-largest city in the state, the center seems manageable and compact, making it perfect for a weekend trip in Texas with smaller kids. The jewel in San Antonio's crown is the River Walk, a world of its own below street level that connects many sites and attractions. And, of course, a visit to the Alamo allows you to see the location of the infamous 1836 battle that became a symbol of heroic resistance on the route to Texas independence. Modern indoor attractions, such as the LEGOLAND Discovery Center and the DoSeum, mean there are many options for every family.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
mycanyonlake.com

May 22 Lake & River Conditions

A lizard suns himself on the shores of Canyon Lake. Current Conditions as of 3:48 p.m. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is releasing water from Canyon Reservoir into the Lower Guadalupe River at 57 cfs. During periods of heavy rain, flow rates can change rapidly and become dangerous. Central Texas...
CANYON LAKE, TX
fox44news.com

Grandmother graduates from TAMUCT after 57 years of learning

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) — It’s never too late to go back to school and one local woman proved that even in her senior years. “I started college in 1965 when I was 18 years old, in San Antonio, where I’m from,” TAMUCT graduate Ethel Johnson said.
KILLEEN, TX

Community Policy