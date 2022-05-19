ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

MDC reminds public squirrel and black bass seasons open May 28

By Missouri Department of Conservation
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) reminds hunters and anglers squirrel and black bass seasons open Saturday, May 28. The hunting season on eastern gray and fox squirrels runs May 28 through Feb. 15, 2023. Allowed methods include shotguns, rifles, and other legal firearm methods, as well...

Related
Record Setting Gas Price Trends Continue Ahead of Anticipated Busy Memorial Day Weekend Travel

The statewide gas price average in Missouri is $4.14 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Missouri Weekend Gas Watch. That price is thirteen cents more compared to this day last week and is $1.38 more per gallon compared to this day last year. Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Missouri, drivers in St. Louis are paying the most on average at $4.38 while drivers in Kansas City, Springfield, and St. Joseph are paying the least at $3.98 per gallon. The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $4.59, which is seventeen cents more compared to this day last week and $1.55 more than the price per gallon at this same time last year, according to AAA Gas Prices.
MISSOURI STATE
The White Pages: The Final Gavel Falls

The final gavel fell on the evening of May 12, signaling the end of the Senate’s 2022 legislative session. Many of my sponsored bills were “Truly Agreed To and Finally Passed” as provisions of other legislation. Language from my utility bill was amended onto Senate Bill 745, which now heads to the governor’s desk for his consideration. The bill’s wide range of provisions include increasing the Public Service Commission’s flexibility to approve rate adjustments and creating task forces to study net metering and solar energy. Language from my bill to protect pharmacists who dispense ivermectin or hydroxychloroquine was added to House Bill 2149, which now awaits the governor’s signature. A bill I handled in the Senate, House Bill 2116, includes language from my Essential Caregiver Program Act to protect patients’ rights during pandemics was unanimously passed by the Senate on May 10.
MISSOURI STATE
Historically Speaking: Price of Progress

Every year in May a colleague and I take about a dozen students on some type of weeklong outdoor experience. In the past we have done backpacking or canoeing, but this year we camped at different historical and environmental locations in western Oklahoma. We spent a few days camping at Black Mesa, followed by a few days at Alabaster Caverns, and concluded at the Battle of Washita. It was on our last day while watching a video about the Battle that a line caught my attention. The video asked, “What was the price of progress?” I have thought about this for a few days. Historically speaking, there have been too many instances to count where we thought we were doing the right thing at the time, in the name of progress, only to realize later that we had made mistakes. It makes me wonder, with so many social and cultural changes, what will our price be for progress.
OKLAHOMA STATE

