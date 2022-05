Celestina, the flashy rooftop spot in Culver City from the team behind Etta, has announced that it will close on May 30 after a brief run that began earlier this year. Located at the Shay Hotel, which also hosts Etta on the ground floor, Celestina became known for its three geodesic domes (that they called igloos) providing shelter on sometimes chilly, windy evenings. The menu was modern Mexican, serving inventive cocktails and shareable taco platters.

CULVER CITY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO