ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Dealing With Severe Food Allergies

By Gayle Guyardo
wfla.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSevere food allergies & dietary restrictions are more common than one might think and they can make those suffering from them feel very alienated when it comes to food. Food is a part of so much of what...

www.wfla.com

Comments / 0

Related
theapopkavoice.com

What is your termite risk in Florida? It depends where you live

You’re most likely to notice termites during their swarming activity, but colonies infesting trees and structures are active year-round in Florida. This puts properties at risk for costly damages and trees vulnerable to high winds. Scientists at the University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (UF/IFAS) want...
FLORIDA STATE
wogx.com

Florida tops 60,000 new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations jump 24%

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Florida saw a jump in COVID-19 cases last week, while reported deaths of Florida residents during the pandemic climbed to more than 74,300. A report issued Friday by the state Department of Health said the state had a reported 60,204 new COVID-19 cases during the week of May 13 to Thursday. That was up from 39,374 new cases the previous week and continued a steady increase during the past two months. For example, the state reported 8,040 cases during the week that started March 11.
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

All of South Florida moves into high COVID risk category after ‘processing error‘ in state’s data

All three South Florida counties have high COVID-19 community levels, despite the most recent data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control showing the region having medium levels. The difference between the levels is significant. The CDC recommends that people in areas with high community levels should wear masks indoors in public places and lists additional precautions for high-risk people. ...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Allergies#Birthdays#Directv#Raising Children#The Co Founder Ceo#Frontier 514#Wfla News Channel 8
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Florida’s projected summer surge: How protected are you if you had COVID in 2022?

For the past two summers, COVID cases have surged in Florida, and public health experts predict the pattern will repeat in 2022. Indeed, in a recent visit to Florida, Deborah Birx, former White House coronavirus response coordinator, said Florida should expect a big COVID surge this summer, probably by the end of June. A summer wave could be driven by new forms of omicron emerging in South ...
FLORIDA STATE
Click10.com

Saharan dust arrives in South Florida with a thick haze

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The first large plume of Saharan dust made the journey of over 4,000 miles across the Atlantic Ocean to South Florida, turning the sky a gray and dull. The cloud is made up of fine particles and sand from the deserts of Africa. Strong winds blow it high up into the atmosphere, where it is carried far west.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Comcast
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Puerto Rico
villages-news.com

Florida’s homeowners paying heavy price for massive roofing scams

Florida is at risk of becoming uninsurable and a special legislative session kicking off Monday in Tallahassee is aimed at averting the potential calamity. Many homeowners have seen their insurance rates spike, or worse their policies have been canceled. Weather-related damage has always been a risk in Florida. Costly litigation...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
TheHorse.com

Strangles Cases Confirmed in 3 States

Eight new cases of strangles have been reported in three states this week. Three of the horses reside in Florida, four in Michigan, and one in Ohio. A 5-year-old Warmblood at a boarding facility in Manatee County, Florida, presented with a fever, nasal discharge, enlarged submandibular lymph nodes, and possible ocular neurologic signs on May 14. The horse was reported as positive for strangles by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) on May 19, and 39 horses were exposed. Also on May 19, FDACS officials reported a horse in St. Lucie County and a horse in Indian River County had tested positive. Strangles vaccination status for these horses was not available, and all have been quarantined.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Tropical disturbance in Gulf moves over Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - The 2022 Atlantic hurricane season doesn't begin until June 1, but forecasters at the National Hurricane Center (NHC) are already tracking a disturbance that was in the Gulf of Mexico. The area of low pressure that was over the north-central Gulf has now moved inland about 15...
PENSACOLA, FL
995qyk.com

Coast Guard Saves 3 People Clinging To Buoy In Tampa Bay

Coast Guard Saves 3 People Clinging To Buoy In Tampa Bay. All happened around Egmont Key. The boaters were stranded after they abandoned ship that was taking on water. They were able to radio for help before the 24 foot vessel sank. No medical issues were reported. Coast Guard wants...
ACCIDENTS
Alina Andras

5 Great Seafood Restaurants in Florida

When it comes to food you should definitely try in Florida, it comes without saying that seafood is at the top of the list. There is no doubt that you can find anything you want it the state of Florida since its cuisine is heavily influenced by other cultures so if you have the time, make sure you try as many dishes as possible. However, if you have to choose just one, go for seafood. No matter what kind of seafood you like, you'll definitely find something for your taste.
wtvy.com

“Con-artist” couple nabbed in Florida

PALM BAY, FL. (WTVY) - A couple sought on numerous theft charges and described by Dothan police as con artists have been captured. Joshua William Matheny and his wife Mary Jane Matheny, apprehended in Palm Bay, Florida, face charges in numerous states. A person recognized the couple after a Dothan...
DOTHAN, AL
wbtw.com

Florida woman stole more than $400K from hospitalized cancer patient, report says

MIAMI, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida woman was arrested Friday in Miami-Dade County after allegedly stealing more than $437,000 from an elderly, hospitalized cancer patient. WPLG reported that Ana Nunez posed as the 70-year-old patient’s daughters in order to visit her in the hospital. During that visit, Nunez allegedly manipulated the patient into signing documents giving her power of attorney.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
alachuatoday.com

Florida Office of Agricultural Law Enforcement Arrests Individual Transporting Nearly One Ton of Illegal Cannabis

Tallahassee, Fla. – On May 19, 2022, the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) Office of Agricultural Law Enforcement (OALE) arrested Terrance Jamahl Allen of Wyoming, Michigan after approximately 1,900 pounds of cannabis was found in his vehicle following his failure to enter and submit for inspection at an Agricultural Interdiction Station off Interstate 10 in Suwannee County.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy