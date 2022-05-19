ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

SAWS reports drought sparks interest in water-saving yards in San Antonio

By Texas Public Radio
tpr.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe San Antonio Water System reports the drought is sparking interest among customers about how to install a water-saving landscape. The city-owned water utility offers education, water-saver coupons, and other rebates to make it easier to replace thirsty lawns with native or drought tolerant vegetation and do away with automatic sprinkler...

www.tpr.org

tpr.org

Access to healthcare across the Bexar County area varies by zip code

TUESDAY on "The Source" — The San Antonio Express-News took an in-depth look at healthcare assistance. Reporters Laura Garcia and Libby Seline show the disparities around the healthcare systems and their facilities’ locations around San Antonio. The Express-News assessed the location of 50 emergency care facilities, and found...
tpr.org

New cold front to trigger more showers, lower temperatures in San Antonio

The National Weather Service reports there is a good chance of on-again, off-again showers through Wednesday as another cold front pushes into the area from the west. The front will trigger showers in its advance and as it passes through San Antonio on Tuesday. Thunderstorms are expected to build to the west of San Antonio late Monday afternoon and Monday night and push to the east.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
sanantoniothingstodo.com

San Antonio Museums – List of 10 Best Attractions including Art, Science, Interactive, Children’s Museums & more!

There are plenty of museums in San Antonio, and they are among the favorite places to visit for both locals and tourists! Everyone can enjoy museums in the Alamo City since there are plenty of different kinds available — art museums, educational museums, and children’s museums! So, whether you enjoy contemporary or traditional art, want a glimpse of the city’s history, or simply want to experience something interactive and unique, San Antonio, TX museums have it all!
SAN ANTONIO, TX
MySanAntonio

San Antonio's 10 best places to eat, drink, according to Yelp

It's that time of year again. The people at Yelp, the popular food and beverage screening app, have determined their "Top 100 Places to Eat in Texas." The statewide list is eclectic and the 10 establishments selected from San Antonio are no different. Here you'll find suggestions for your next upscale date night and on-the-go latte pit stop.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
CultureMap Austin

This Hill Country hot spot cashes in with $40 million in Airbnb income

It really pays to be an Airbnb host in the Hill Country hot spot of Fredericksburg. Data released by Airbnb shows that among rural counties in Texas, Airbnb hosts in Gillespie County — anchored by Fredericksburg — hauled in $40 million last year. That, by far, was the biggest Airbnb income total for any rural county in Texas. In fact, Gillespie County represented a little over one-third of the roughly $115 million earned in 2021 by rural Airbnb hosts in the Lone Star State.
GILLESPIE COUNTY, TX
mycanyonlake.com

May 22 Lake & River Conditions

A lizard suns himself on the shores of Canyon Lake. Current Conditions as of 3:48 p.m. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is releasing water from Canyon Reservoir into the Lower Guadalupe River at 57 cfs. During periods of heavy rain, flow rates can change rapidly and become dangerous. Central Texas...
CANYON LAKE, TX
Texas Observer

Report: Google Fiber Subcontractors’ Record Shows Value of Union Labor

‘High-speed reliable broadband is a social justice issue, it’s a climate justice issue, and it’s an economic justice issue because of the workers it takes to do it.’. Nationwide, a historic flood of bipartisan funding for fiber broadband internet is now being unleashed at all levels of government in a bid to close America’s “digital divide”—the gap between those with and without high-speed internet that evermore determines families’ access to income, education, and even healthcare. In this context, a new report shared exclusively with the Observer seeks to draw Texans’ attention to an often-overlooked component of broadband expansion: the workers whose sweat will connect the country, who excavate and bore and trench and install and repair this increasingly taxpayer-funded and essential infrastructure. Are they being paid fairly? Are they safe on the job? Are they properly trained to avoid damaging the neighborhoods they labor in?
AUSTIN, TX

