LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -It was a deadly weekend in Lincoln. Two separate shooting events, six people shot, 2 of whom died and 3 of whom are in the hospital. There are three people in the hospital right now with serious injuries from these shootings. From the first one, a 22-year-old woman with life-threatening injuries and a 25-year-old man who is in serious, but stable, condition. From the second, a 19-year-old man whose condition is also serious, but stable.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 4 HOURS AGO