05.20.2022 | 5:36 AM | SAN DIEGO – The male driver of the semi-truck with a trailer slammed into the traffic signal pole at the east end of State Route 11. The cause of the crash is unknown. The driver was trapped and injured. The firefighters had to make an extensive rescue and had to cut the victim out of the cab. He has a leg injury, possibly a compound fracture, and was transported to Mercy Hospital. The rescue took approx 90 minutes.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO