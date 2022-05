If you want to see the most powerful way that people from the same region can be locked in a perpetual argument with one another, you should bring up peaches. Yes, I know about intense college-football rivalries. I also happen to live in between Duke University and The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, so I'm very familiar with the basketball ones. But if you think you've seen pride of place, it's even more intense when a South Carolinian meets up with a Georgian while there's a peach pie in the oven.

