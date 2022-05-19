ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Panthers' Carter Verhaeghe: Playing Thursday

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Verhaeghe (undisclosed) will suit up for Thursday's Game 2 versus the Lightning,...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Rockies' Yonathan Daza: Sits Monday

Daza is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Pirates. Daza will take a seat for the second time in three games and looks as though he'll move into more of a fourth-outfield role following Kris Bryant's return from the injured list over the weekend. After the 28-year-old saw a 12-game hitting streak come to an end in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader with the Mets when he appeared as a late-inning defensive replacement but didn't log a plate appearance, Daza went 0-for-3 with a walk in a starting role during Sunday's 2-0 loss in the series finale.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Penguins' Rickard Rakell: Solid in limited stint

Rakell notched four goals, nine assists and 48 shots in 19 games with the Penguins this year. Rakell was solid in his brief time in Pittsburgh but was forced to miss most of the playoffs, appearing in just two of the seven games against the Rangers. In those outings, the Swede posted six shots but failed to get himself onto the scoresheet. While the team would likely want to bring Rakell back, the number of big-name players that need new deals could limit the club's ability to offer him a market-value deal.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Dylan Carlson: Placed on IL

The Cardinals placed Carlson on the 10-day injured list Monday with a left hamstring strain. He'll be replaced on the 26-man active roster by Lars Nootbaar, whom the Cardinals recalled from Triple-A Memphis in a corresponding move. Along with Nootbaar, Corey Dickerson, Juan Yepez and Brendan Donovan are the main candidates to pick up starts at either corner-outfield spot while Carlson and Tyler O'Neill (shoulder) are on the shelf. The timing of the move to the IL is especially disappointing for Carlson, who had rebounded from a wretched April to produce a .314/.351/.486 slash line through his first 20 games of May.
MLB
CBS Sports

Warriors vs. Mavericks score: Golden State overcomes 19-point deficit to comfortably beat Dallas in Game 3

The Dallas Mavericks owned a 19-point lead over the Golden State Warriors during the second quarter. Luka Doncic eclipsed the 40-point plateau while also contributing eight assists and five rebounds. In the end, it was not enough for the Mavericks to even their series with the Warriors in Game 2 at Chase Center as Stephen Curry and company took over in the second half to come away with a 126-117 victory to take a 2-0 series lead.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Sports
CBS Sports

Tiger Woods score: Gutty effort leads to 69, second straight major cut made at PGA Championship 2022

Tiger Woods followed up his opening-round 74 at the 2022 PGA Championship with a 1-under 69 in Round 2 on Friday, sliding inside the 4-over cut line to see the weekend for his second straight major since returning from a serious car wreck. While Woods at 3 over sits 12 shots back of leader Will Zalatoris after 36 holes, it was not contention but improvement that was expected from Tiger this week.
GOLF
CBS Sports

Giants' Carlos Rodon: Stuck with loss in quality start

Rodon (4-3) took the loss Saturday as the Giants were downed 2-1 by the Padres, allowing two runs on five hits and four walks over six innings. He struck out six. The four free passes were a season high for Rodon, but he still tossed 68 of 100 pitches for strikes in his fifth quality start of the year. The southpaw will take a 3.43 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 62:17 K:BB through 44.2 innings into his next outing.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Tigers' Tarik Skubal: Diagnosed with contusion

Skubal was diagnosed with a left leg contusion after exiting Friday's game against the Guardians, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports. Skubal was hit by a comebacker at the end of the fifth inning Friday and immediately went to the clubhouse with a trainer after limping off the field. He'll be reevaluated by the Tigers' medical staff Saturday but should tentatively be considered day-to-day. If he's cleared to make his next turn through the rotation, he's projected to face Minnesota on the road Wednesday.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carter Verhaeghe
CBS Sports

Giants' Kadarius Toney: Undergoes minor knee surgery

Toney underwent minor knee surgery earlier this offseason, but is expected to be ready for training camp, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports. The 2021 first-round pick hasn't been participating in OTAs for good reason. While the arthroscopic surgery appears to be insignificant, Toney is not expected to participate in any offseason OTAs altogether. Rookie second-round pick Wan'Dale Robinson will likely be the biggest beneficiary in Toney's absence, but expect the Florida product to be ready to play once training camp roles around.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Warriors' Stephen Curry: Puts up 32 points in loss

Curry ended Friday's 126-117 victory over the Mavericks in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals with 32 points (11-21 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds and five assists across 37 minutes. Curry improved his stat line from Game 1, in which he scored 21 points, but his efforts...
NBA
CBS Sports

Reds' Connor Overton: Scratched from Sunday's start

Overton is dealing with back soreness and won't make his scheduled start Sunday against Toronto, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Overton was scheduled to start in Sunday's series finale in Toronto, but Graham Ashcraft will step in to make his first major-league start. Overton has been effective early in 2022, as he's posted a 1.82 ERA and 0.89 WHIP in 24.2 innings over four starts. However, it's not yet clear when he'll be able to make his next start or whether he'll require a trip to the injured list.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Marlins' Edward Cabrera: Could be ready for majors

Cabrera struck out 11 batters over six innings Friday for Triple-A Jacksonville, giving up three runs (two earned) on five hits and one walk. The innings and whiffs were both season highs for the 24-year-old right-hander, and the outing came while Max Meyer (elbow) was on the shelf with ulnar nerve irritation. If the Marlins decide to make a chance in the big-league rotation in the next couple weeks, Cabrera appears to be ready for the assignment.
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panthers#Jameson
CBS Sports

Yankees' Nestor Cortes: Earns win Saturday

Cortes (3-1) earned the win Saturday after he tossed five innings, surrendering three runs on six hits while striking out seven against the White Sox. Cortes gave up a two-out, three-run homer to Jose Abreu in the top of the third frame, accounting for all the damage against him Saturday. After issuing eight walks over his previous two starts, Cortes has now produced back-to-back outings without a free pass. The 27-year-old still owns a masterful 1.80 ERA and 0.89 WHIP with 56 strikeouts over 45 innings in eight starts. He tentatively lines up to pitch next Thursday versus the Rays.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jacob Stallings: On base three times Sunday

Stallings went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double, a run scored and an RBI in Sunday's win over Atlanta. The backstop continued a productive stretch that has seen him hit .333 (11-for-33) over his last 11 games (nine starts) with five runs scored and seven RBI. Stallings is having a disappointing season overall, with his .568 OPS being a significant decline from the .705 mark he posted over his final three seasons in Pittsburgh, but the 32-year-old remains Miami's starter and still has time to bring his numbers up to their usual level.
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Angel Rondon: Optioned after long-relief outing

The Cardinals optioned Rondon to Triple-A Memphis on Monday. Rondon's demotion comes one day after he was called up from Memphis to provide St. Louis with a multi-inning option out of the bullpen for Sunday's series finale with the Pirates. The 24-year-old right-hander ended up seeing more usage than expected in the Cardinals' 18-4 win, as he was needed in long relief after starter Steven Matz lasted just four pitches before checking out of the contest due to a shoulder injury. Rondon proceeded to strike out four while blanking the Pirates over five innings en route to collecting his first career MLB win. Matz is set to receive an MRI on Monday and could wind up on the injured list, but at least for the short term, the Cardinals decided that Rondon's spot on the active roster was better used for another player. Even if Matz's shoulder issue results in an IL stint, the Cardinals won't need to replace him in the rotation until May 30, at which point Rondon or Matthew Liberatore could be called up from Triple-A if needed to fill in as St. Louis' fifth starter.
MEMPHIS, TN
CBS Sports

Braves' Tyler Thornburg: Designated for assignment

Thornburg was designated for assignment by Atlanta on Monday. Thornburg had been with the team since the start of the season and pitched competently enough in nine relief appearances, posting a 3.86 ERA, though his 21.3 percent strikeout rate and 10.6 percent walk rate were both sub-par. He'll exit the roster to clear space for Dylan Lee, who was recalled in a corresponding move.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Reds' Connor Overton: Getting checked by doctor

Reds manager David Bell said that Overton is scheduled to meet with a doctor Monday to have his sore back examined, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Bell suggested that the checkup with the doctor will guide the Reds' decision on whether Overton needs to go on the 15-day injured list. If he's able to avoid the IL, Overton would be lined up to make his next start during the Reds' home series with the Giants over the upcoming weekend.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Reds' Taylor Motter: Returned to Triple-A

Motter was returned to Triple-A Louisville on Monday. Motter joined the Reds for their three-game series in Toronto this past weekend after four players were placed on the restricted list Friday. He appeared in two games while going 1-for-6 at the dish. With Cincinnati returning to the United States and getting all of the players back from the restricted list in advance of its four-game series with the Cubs that begins Monday, Motter will lose his spot on the 40-man roster and 26-man active roster.
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy