Yankees' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Busy day in loss

The Yankees recalled Andujar from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Monday, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports. Andujar was brought up from Triple-A as a replacement on the 26-man active roster for Josh Donaldson, who was placed on the COVID-19-related injured list after displaying symptoms consistent with the virus. While Donaldson is on the IL, the Yankees will likely deploy Anthony Rizzo, Gleyber Torres, Isiah Kiner-Falefa and DJ LeMahieu as their everyday infielders, so Andujar will likely be limited to the occasional spot start or pinch-hitting appearance.
