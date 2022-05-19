Yankees' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Busy day in loss

Hader was placed on the family medical emergency list Monday. Players may spend between three and seven days on the list, which is also referred to as the bereavement list. That means Hader won't be the man on the mound for any save chances the Brewers produce the next three days in San Diego, and he could also miss some or all of the following series in St. Louis. Devin Williams is the top candidate for saves in his absence.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 2 HOURS AGO