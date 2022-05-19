ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Yankees' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Busy day in loss

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Kiner-Falefa went 2-for-3 with a walk, a run, a stolen base and two RBI during Thursday's 9-6...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

CBS Sports

Orioles' Anthony Santander: Heads back to bench

Santander will sit Monday against the Yankees, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Santander finds himself on the bench for just the third time all season. He owns a 126 wRC+ on the year, the product of a .233/.351/.411 slash line. Trey Mancini will get the start in right field.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

WATCH: Benches clear in White Sox-Yankees game after confrontation at home plate

Benches cleared during Saturday's Chicago White Sox-New York Yankees game in the Bronx (CHW-NYY GameTracker) following a home-plate confrontation between Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal and Josh Donaldson of the Yankees. Here's a look:. As you see, the benches emptied, but a brawl was avoided. Chicago shortstop Tim Anderson was particularly...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Goes on bereavement leave

The Cardinals placed Molina (personal) on the bereavement list Monday. St. Louis called up Ivan Herrera from Triple-A Memphis to give the team another option behind the dish, but Andrew Knizner is expected to take over as the No. 1 catcher while the 10-time All-Star is away from the Cardinals. Per MLB rules, Molina won't be eligible to be activated for at least three days after landing on the bereavement list, so he'll miss the Cardinals' two-game series with the Blue Jays at minimum.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Yankees' Nestor Cortes: Earns win Saturday

Cortes (3-1) earned the win Saturday after he tossed five innings, surrendering three runs on six hits while striking out seven against the White Sox. Cortes gave up a two-out, three-run homer to Jose Abreu in the top of the third frame, accounting for all the damage against him Saturday. After issuing eight walks over his previous two starts, Cortes has now produced back-to-back outings without a free pass. The 27-year-old still owns a masterful 1.80 ERA and 0.89 WHIP with 56 strikeouts over 45 innings in eight starts. He tentatively lines up to pitch next Thursday versus the Rays.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Being treated for Achilles injury

Manager Aaron Boone said after the first game of Sunday's doubleheader against the White Sox that Chapman is receiving treatment for an Achilles injury, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports. Chapman entered Sunday's matinee with the score tied at 1-1 in the bottom of the ninth inning, and he gave up...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

White Sox-Yankees benches clear, Tony La Russa accuses Josh Donaldson of making racist remark to Tim Anderson

The benches cleared during the New York Yankees' 7-5 win over the Chicago White Sox on Saturday. After the game, White Sox manager Tony La Russa accused Josh Donaldson of the Yankees of directing "a racist comment" at Chicago shortstop Tim Anderson. Anderson elaborated, saying Donaldson called him "Jackie," which Anderson interpreted as a reference to Jackie Robinson, the pioneering Hall of Famer who integrated Major League Baseball in 1947:
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Brewers' Josh Hader: On family medical emergency list

Hader was placed on the family medical emergency list Monday. Players may spend between three and seven days on the list, which is also referred to as the bereavement list. That means Hader won't be the man on the mound for any save chances the Brewers produce the next three days in San Diego, and he could also miss some or all of the following series in St. Louis. Devin Williams is the top candidate for saves in his absence.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Yankees' Miguel Andujar: Back from Triple-A

The Yankees recalled Andujar from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Monday, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports. Andujar was brought up from Triple-A as a replacement on the 26-man active roster for Josh Donaldson, who was placed on the COVID-19-related injured list after displaying symptoms consistent with the virus. While Donaldson is on the IL, the Yankees will likely deploy Anthony Rizzo, Gleyber Torres, Isiah Kiner-Falefa and DJ LeMahieu as their everyday infielders, so Andujar will likely be limited to the occasional spot start or pinch-hitting appearance.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Tigers' Tarik Skubal: Diagnosed with contusion

Skubal was diagnosed with a left leg contusion after exiting Friday's game against the Guardians, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports. Skubal was hit by a comebacker at the end of the fifth inning Friday and immediately went to the clubhouse with a trainer after limping off the field. He'll be reevaluated by the Tigers' medical staff Saturday but should tentatively be considered day-to-day. If he's cleared to make his next turn through the rotation, he's projected to face Minnesota on the road Wednesday.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Giants' Carlos Rodon: Stuck with loss in quality start

Rodon (4-3) took the loss Saturday as the Giants were downed 2-1 by the Padres, allowing two runs on five hits and four walks over six innings. He struck out six. The four free passes were a season high for Rodon, but he still tossed 68 of 100 pitches for strikes in his fifth quality start of the year. The southpaw will take a 3.43 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 62:17 K:BB through 44.2 innings into his next outing.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Orioles' Tyler Nevin: Bound for minors

The Orioles optioned Nevin to Triple-A Norfolk on Monday. Nevin saw a streak of 14 consecutive starts come to an end in Sunday's 7-6 win over the Rays, and his opportunities with the big club were expected to become more scarce moving forward following Ryan Mountcastle's return from the 10-day injured list earlier in the weekend. Rather than keeping Nevin around as a luxury bench piece who would typically only start against left-handed pitching, the Orioles will send the 24-year-old back to Norfolk so he can play on a more frequent basis.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Marlins' Edward Cabrera: Could be ready for majors

Cabrera struck out 11 batters over six innings Friday for Triple-A Jacksonville, giving up three runs (two earned) on five hits and one walk. The innings and whiffs were both season highs for the 24-year-old right-hander, and the outing came while Max Meyer (elbow) was on the shelf with ulnar nerve irritation. If the Marlins decide to make a chance in the big-league rotation in the next couple weeks, Cabrera appears to be ready for the assignment.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Angels' Jose Rojas: Designated for assignment

Rojas was designated for assignment by the Angels on Monday. Rojas has been at Triple-A Salt Lake since early May, but he'll lose his spot on the 40-man roster after he was recently reinstated from the COVID-19 injured list. Over 13 minor-league games this year, he's hit .224 with a triple, nine runs, six RBI and a stolen base.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Alex Verdugo: Exits with illness

Verdugo exited Saturday's game against the Mariners in the top of the second inning due to an illness, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports. Verdugo was replaced defensively in the top of the second inning, as Franchy Cordero shifted to left field while Bobby Dalbec took over at first base. It's not yet clear whether Verdugo's illness is related to COVID-19, but he should tentatively be considered day-to-day.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Angels' Archie Bradley: Back in action

Bradley (abdomen) was activated off the injured list Monday. Bradley had been sidelined since late April due to an abdominal strain, but he's ready to go after making a single rehab appearance. He struggled to a 7.27 ERA in eight outings prior to his injury, so the Angels will be hoping for much more from him upon his return.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Steven Matz: MRI brings good news

The MRI that Matz underwent Sunday revealed nothing overly concerning, though the Cardinals still elected to place him on the 15-day injured list Monday after he was diagnosed with a left shoulder impingement, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports. President of baseball operations John Mozeliak wasn't willing to commit...
MLB
CBS Sports

White Sox's Tim Anderson: Scratched from Game 1 lineup

Anderson was scratched from the lineup for Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader against the Yankees for unspecified reasons. The 28-year-old was penciled in to start at shortstop and bat atop the order, per usual, but he's absent from the revised lineup that was released by the White Sox. It's unclear whether Anderson is dealing with an injury or if he'll be available for either game of Sunday's twin bill. Yoan Moncada (leg) will take over the leadoff spot while Leury Garcia starts at shortstop.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Rays' Wander Franco: Not in Saturday's lineup

Franco (quadriceps) isn't starting Saturday's game against the Orioles, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Franco tweaked his right quad in the top of the 13th inning Friday, and he'll be held out of the lineup a day later. Whether he's available off the bench is uncertain, but Taylor Walls will shift to shortstop while Harold Ramirez enters the lineup as the designated hitter.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Reds' TJ Friedl: Sent down by Reds

Friedl was optioned to Triple-A Louisville on Monday. Friedl was called up by the Reds at the beginning of May, and he hit .200 with a triple, three doubles, 10 runs, four RBI and four stolen bases over 17 games during his stint in the majors. However, he'll head back to the minors after Nick Senzel (illness) was reinstated from the injured list Monday.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Reds' Aristides Aquino: Contract selected

Aquino's contract was selected by the Reds on Monday. Aquino was sent to the minors when four Reds returned from the restricted list earlier in the day, but he's back again just hours later with TJ Friedl optioned to Triple-A Louisville. He remains an unappealing fantasy option unless he turns things around dramatically at the plate, however, as he's hitting .089/.128/.178 with a 51.1 percent strikeout rate through 16 games.
CINCINNATI, OH

