ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pa. Senate primary: Fewer than 10,000 GOP votes left to count; Mehmet Oz holds narrow lead

By Alyana Gomez
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fV4yo_0fk77cAi00

All eyes are on Pennsylvania's US Senate primary race. A razor-thin margin separates celebrity Dr. Mehmet Oz and former hedge fund CEO David McCormick.

"Be patient. What is important is that we get it right. We get it accurate," said Jonathan Marks, Deputy Secretary for Elections and Commissions for the Pennsylvania Department of State.

Marks says there are fewer than 10,000 mail-in ballots outstanding for the Republican primary statewide. The majority of those
votes are in Lancaster County where thousands of mail-in ballots were delayed because of a printing error.

"Lancaster County has completed the process for the most part. They had about 600 to 800 ballots they had to review," said Marks.

SEE ALSO: Pa. primary: Thousands of votes still being counted as Oz, McCormick locked in tight race

"Election night has turned into election week," said City Commissioner of Philadelphia Lisa Deeley. "When you have to wait until Election Day to start touching tens of thousands of ballots, it's going to take a while."

Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump, who has publicly endorsed candidate Oz, has called into question the validity of Pennsylvania's mail-in voting process, which elections officials dispute.

"Mail-in voting is safe and it's secure and the voters of Pennsylvania and certainly Philadelphia should feel secure in that vote," said Lisa Deeley, chairwoman for the Philadelphia City Commissioners.

While Philadelphia County has the most total ballots left to count, we're told only a few hundred are Republican votes.

Election Results: Live updates on Pennsylvania primary races

With the margin for the Oz and McCormick race narrowing by the hour, it could come down to a recount.

Pennsylvania law requires recounts when the margin between the top two candidates is 0.5 percentage points or less.

"We're going to get updated unofficial returns next Tuesday from all 67 counties, and only at that point are we going to be able to say whether a statewide recount is necessary or not," said Marks.

If there is a recount, Marks says those results have to be in by June 7.

Comments / 55

Bubba Smith
5d ago

This technique was used in the 2020 election in the primary. The state left the collection of votes open for over 3 weeks after the primary was over. This year’s Election Day was 17 May and they are still counting, again! You would think that this state would learn from the debacle they put the country through 2 years ago. If the people who need to vote cannot make it to the polls then Request a mail-in ballot. I was personally approached 3 times by mail and 2 by email. This waiting for results is rediculous! Have everything counted by the end of Election Day and nothing counted after that date. The people in charge of the voting in PA should be relieved for incompetence.

Reply(8)
12
Proud Patriot
5d ago

this state is the most laughable state in the country. And by the way what is Doctor Oz's address? Since he never lived in Pennsylvania before

Reply
5
Powerlifter
5d ago

Pa is once again the laughing stock on election days. How could Oz be even in running for our senate? He knows nothing about Rural Pa and our problems. Remember we grow the food but raising that food isn't easy with the prices of diesel, buying seeds, fertilizer but OZ never came out to see our problems. I hope you lose Trump's endorsement doesnt mean a thing when you forget us!

Reply(1)
5
Related
wcn247.com

After primary, Mastriano rejoins closed Senate GOP meetings

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Fallout from last week’s primary election in Pennsylvania is playing out in the General Assembly. Two central Pennsylvania Republican House members are being punished for working to unseat fellow incumbents. In the Senate, Republican gubernatorial nominee Sen. Doug Mastriano is being allowed back inside the Republican caucus’ closed-door meetings. He'd been kicked out last year after leaders concluded he had shared information that was supposed to be confidential. In the House, Republican leaders stripped state Rep. Mike Jones of several committee assignments after his primary campaign work in York County helped defeat two senior incumbents. Republican Rep. Dave Zimmerman also lost committee spots over similar efforts in Lancaster County.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
State
Pennsylvania State
County
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Elections
Local
Pennsylvania Elections
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
fox29.com

Pennsylvania house votes against taking up gun bill after Texas killings

HARRISBURG - An effort by Democratic lawmakers in Pennsylvania to ban owning, selling or making high-capacity, semi-automatic firearms went nowhere Wednesday as state House Republicans again displayed their firm opposition to gun restriction proposals. The state House of Representatives voted 111-87 against the effort by Democratic Rep. Danielle Friel Otten...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Sam Britt

The Philly Four: GOP backs Oz in the recount

Philadelphia's operating budget at risk with employment projections. Research from The Pew Charitable Trust found a wide variance of outcomes for Philadelphia's operating budget given the multiple projections of employment patterns, with some data showing that the city may face a significantly low difference between the $1.6 billion budget and its revenue. The research states that Philadelphia's next mayor may inherit a complex and potentially challenging financial situation.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Mccormick
Person
Mehmet Oz
Person
Donald Trump
senatorhughes.com

New Study Shows More Than Three-Quarters of PA Voters Support Bipartisan Whole-Home Repairs Act

Philadelphia, PA − May 24, 2022 − Today, Senator Nikil Saval (D–Philadelphia County) held a rally attended by more than 200 housing and energy advocates, community leaders, Pennsylvania residents, and Democrat and Republican legislators from the General Assembly to call for the passage of his bipartisan Whole-Home Repairs Act (Senate Bill 1135).
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Senate#Gop#Elections And Commissions#Marks#Republican#City
PennLive.com

Pennsylvania’s broken property tax system needs fixing | PennLive letters

Local school property taxes raise $16 billion a year for education. In February 2022, Pennsylvania State Representative Frank Ryan (R-Lebanon County) proposed a bill to eliminate school property taxes. Indeed, the bill would make it illegal for school districts to implement property taxes. But such dramatic action begs the divisive question. Who should pay for the $16 billion in lost education funding?
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
LehighValleyLive.com

Hours after 21 killed at Texas school, Lehigh Valley congresswoman looks for answers in town hall

U.S. Rep. Susan Wild came to a town hall Tuesday night with updates for constituents, but she also came looking for ideas on stemming the national nightmare of gun violence. “Ordinarily I would suggest that we have a moment of silence, but it seems like we’ve been doing a lot of moments of silence in this country for a while now,” she said inside Palmer Township’s Chrin Community Center during the town hall live-streamed on Facebook.
PALMER TOWNSHIP, PA
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
94K+
Followers
13K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy