Wiscasset, ME

Group of residents plans selectmen’s candidates night

 4 days ago

On Wednesday, June 8, there will be a candidates night for the five running for the Wiscasset selectboard, Pam Logan announced on...

William Maloney seeks to join Wiscasset selectboard

Occupation: retired National Sales Manager (Director) Sales & Marketing for International Company. Education: Attended New England School of Accounting. Political History (Board, Committees, other): Wiscasset: Chair, Town Budget Committee, Chair, Chair Republican Town Committee, Downtown Committee on Route 1 project, former Chair of Senior Center. Other service in previous location: Chair, Plan Commission, Chair, Human Rights Commission, President, Police Pension Board.
WISCASSET, ME
Sarah Whitfield seeks to stay on Wiscasset selectboard

Occupation: Director of Annual Giving, University of Southern Maine Foundation. Education: Bachelor of Arts, Government, Colby College; Master of Public Policy, American University; Ph.D. Public Policy, University of Southern Maine; Maine School of Ministry, current student. Political history (board, committees, other): Wiscasset Selectboard (2020-Present), Chair (2021-Present); Selectboard Liaison, Wiscasset Ordinance...
WISCASSET, ME
James Andretta seeks Wiscasset selectboard seat

Education: Wiscasset (k-12), University of Maine Orono (bachelor’s degree in civil/environmental engineering) Political History (Board, Committees, other): none submitted. Considering the office you are running for, what do you feel are the three most pressing issues (350 words or less): Being a lifelong resident of Wiscasset, it is the sense of community that keeps me here. I have grown up here, went through the Wiscasset school system, attended college, and came right back. Keeping families here and attracting new ones is important. A key factor in doing so is providing a good education and our recreational programs. The Community Center provides essential services to children, parents, and our seniors. It provides great athletic programs for our youth, after school programs for working parents, as well as dinners and social activities for senior citizens. The Community Center is a pillar of our community and something I fully support.
WISCASSET, ME
Wallace Giakas seeks to join Wiscasset selectboard

Occupation: Project Manager at Maine Department of Environmental Protection. Education: Undergraduate: University of Rhode Island, Geology & Geological Oceanography; Masters: Trinity College Dublin, Environmental Science. Political History (Board, committees, other): Future of Wiscasset Schools Committee. Clubs/Organizations: None submitted. Considering the office you are running for, what do you feel are...
WISCASSET, ME
Ben Rines Jr. seeks to return to Wiscasset selectboard

Education: Graduate of Wiscasset High School, Class of 1971. Political History (Board, committees, other): Four years Wiscasset budget committee, four years Lincoln County budget committee, four years Maine House of Representatives, and 22 years Wiscasset selectboard. Clubs/Organizations: Past president and member of the Wiscasset Alumni Association. Considering the office you...
WISCASSET, ME
Jason Putnam seeks to stay on Wiscasset school committee

Occupation: Self-employed carpenter – Over 30 years’ experience, specializing in old house and barn restoration. Education: 1988 high school graduate, also attended the University of Michigan for three years. Political History (Board, committees, other): Served on Wiscasset School Committee for six years, last three as Vice-Chair, have also...
WISCASSET, ME
Wiscasset Senior Center

The next public supper will be Wednesday, June 1. The menu will be tomato rice soup, salad, Anadama bread, baked ham, baked potato wedges, carrots, and rhubarb crisp with ice cream. Cost is $10 for members, $12.00 for non-members. Call 882-8230 for reservations. Cribbage results for Tuesday, May 17, with...
WISCASSET, ME
Jodi Hardwick seeks to join Wiscasset school committee

Address: 36 Montsweag Valley Road, Wiscasset ME 04578. Education: Wright State University, Dayton, Ohio, bachelor of arts in social work, 2004; University of New England, Portland, master’s degree in social work, 2006. Political History (Board, committees, other): none. Clubs/Organizations: National Association of Social Workers, Wiscasset Elementary School Partners in...
WISCASSET, ME
Vote for Cameron Reny

I write today to endorse Cameron Reny for Senate District 13. Having served four years in the Legislature--and two as our State Senator--I know that Cameron will represent our community well. I am excited about Cameron's candidacy for two main reasons. First, she knows who we are and where we've...
AUGUSTA, ME
Maloney for Wiscasset

This year we have five candidates running for three seats on the select board. We are lucky to have people ready to commit to the time and energy that is required to be a good selectman. I know that Bill Maloney will be making the right choices for Wiscasset in the coming months.
WISCASSET, ME
Private adult sailing classes offered this summer at Wiscasset Yacht Club

For adults wishing to learn the art and science of sailing, this is your course. As with any art, it requires time to establish this skill. The exact contents are customized to suit the knowledge and comfort level of the participants. They will cover everything from why the sails work to the specifics of actually making them work. Terminology, boat handling, safety, sail trim, fundamental weather, knots, rudimentary navigation, history, and some sea stories will be covered. You might be ready to solo in light air at the end of these classes.
WISCASSET, ME
BRGC’s Home and Garden Tour returns!

The Boothbay Region Garden Club welcomes you back to our Home and Garden Tour in 2022! Save the date: Friday, July 15 from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The tour features special properties with guest houses, workshops, beautiful water views and wonderful gardens. Tickets go on sale on June 1...
BOOTHBAY, ME
Retiring from practice

I am writing to let your readers and my patients know that I will be retiring from orthopedic practice at LincolnHealth on Aug. 1. This has been a very difficult decision, made with mixed emotions, but I feel that the time has come. Thirty-two years ago I joined Ed White to practice orthopedic surgery here at Miles. Where has the time gone?
DAMARISCOTTA, ME
May 21 update: Midcoast adds 46 new COVID-19 cases, one new death

AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
MAINE STATE
Crime writer Kate Flora discusses her craft

Maine has produced some terrific female mystery writers, and Lincoln County Historical Association is pleased to celebrate them with a talk by Kate Flora. A Maine native and highly accomplished crime writer, Flora’s Zoom presentation at 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 26 will cover the long heritage of mystery writing in Maine with a special focus on her friend, the late mystery author Lea Wait.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
12-Year-Old Sylas Ripley scores first career win at Wiscasset Speedway

The 2022 season continues to roll on at Wiscasset Speedway as the racing action continues to heat up! The Group #1 divisions returned to the speedway on Saturday, May 21 for a full night of racing action which included the T&L Automotive Enduro Series. The Norm’s Used Cars Pro Stocks...
WISCASSET, ME

