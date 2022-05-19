Group of residents plans selectmen’s candidates night

Education: Wiscasset (k-12), University of Maine Orono (bachelor’s degree in civil/environmental engineering) Political History (Board, Committees, other): none submitted. Considering the office you are running for, what do you feel are the three most pressing issues (350 words or less): Being a lifelong resident of Wiscasset, it is the sense of community that keeps me here. I have grown up here, went through the Wiscasset school system, attended college, and came right back. Keeping families here and attracting new ones is important. A key factor in doing so is providing a good education and our recreational programs. The Community Center provides essential services to children, parents, and our seniors. It provides great athletic programs for our youth, after school programs for working parents, as well as dinners and social activities for senior citizens. The Community Center is a pillar of our community and something I fully support.

