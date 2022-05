WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Drivers on Kellogg are being forced to slow down for some crashes Tuesday afternoon. Just before 4 p.m., Sedgwick County dispatchers said there were at least two separate crashes between Oliver and Hillside in the eastbound lanes of Kellogg. A person in one of the crashes had potentially serious injuries. Two […]

SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS ・ 12 HOURS AGO