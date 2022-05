CHICAGO (CBS) -- Dakotah Earley has been fighting for his life ever since that horrific Lincoln Park robbery that shook the city.For the first time, his mom got a chance to meet the person who saved her son's life. CBS 2's Marissa Parra has the story. It was emotional and we also learned a couple new things. Earley's incident was connected to other robberies. Ald. Brian Hopkins (2nd) said endless hours of footage has given police several leads. And for the first time, we got a chance to hear from the man who was with Earley in what he hoped...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 7 HOURS AGO