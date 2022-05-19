ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Ready or Not, Area Pools Set to Open Next Month

By Rob Sussman
101 WIXX
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – Pools across Northeast Wisconsin are set to open in the coming weeks. Green Bay pools are set to open up on June 11th. Appleton pools are scheduled to open up June 3rd. Pools in...

101 WIXX

Ribbon Cut on New Pedestrian Bridge over Baird Creek

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — A ribbon was cut this morning on a $309,000 pedestrian bridge over Green Bay’s Baird Creek. The bridge allows people to cross between the Baird Creek Trail and the south parking lot with ease. The idea for the project dates back to 2017.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

WATCH: Goose family wakes up with Action 2 News This Morning

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - There’s no better way to start a Monday than with a visit from some feathered friends. Action 2 News This Morning videojournalist Don Johnson provided a live look at a goose family at Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary. Watch Action 2 News This Morning from...
GREEN BAY, WI
FireEngineering.com

Marion Body Works Adds Manufacturing Facility in Shawano, WI

Marion Body Works, a leading national manufacturer of commercial truck bodies, fire & emergency apparatus, custom cabs, custom engineered vehicles, and defense bodies, announces plans for expansion. This milestone marks an exciting new chapter in the company’s 117-year history of family ownership. As of May 1, Marion Body Works...
SHAWANO, WI
Lop the long grass: Allouez reminds residents to mow lawns

ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WFRV) – Haven’t fired up the lawnmower in a while? Well, Allouez is reminding residents to make sure lawns are maintained, and that the Village is not doing ‘No Mow May’. The Village of Allouez wants residents to make sure lawns are cut and...
ALLOUEZ, WI
Gas prices jump again in Northeast Wisconsin

Gas prices continue to climb in Northeast Wisconsin. The latest survey by GasBuddy lists the average in Appleton at $4.14 a gallon. That’s an increase of just over 5 cents from last week. The average jumped 7 1/2 cents in Green Bay to $4.24. It’s nearly 40 cents more...
APPLETON, WI
Community Spotlight: Algoma's Rylee Fenendael

Somewhere between all of the other activities, Rylee Fenendael participates in, she found a way to be Algoma’s top senior as well During Algoma’s graduation ceremonies on Sunday, you will see Fenendael cross the stage as her class’ valedictorian In addition to being a good student, Fenendael was three-sport athlete, a member of Algoma’s ski club, math team, National Honor Society, and a volunteer with the school’s Halloween Walk A member of the Royal Raiders 4-H Club, Fenendael also found time to volunteer with organizations like the Kewaunee County Dairy Promotion, the Kewaunee County Food Pantry, and St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Fenendael says she enjoyed being involved.
ALGOMA, WI
Manitowoc, Brown Co. to get living snow fence, how it works:

WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – Any mention of snow is off the table as summer approaches, but the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is making sure a living snow fence is added before we lose the too-short warm weather. But what is a snow fence? And how does it help drivers during the winter?
MANITOWOC, WI
High school track athletes look to extend seasons at regionals

For dozens of track athletes in Door and Kewaunee counties, Monday is either top four or go home as sits across the state host regional meets. Luxemburg-Casco, Southern Door, Kewaunee, and Sturgeon Bay will meet the likes of Denmark, Little Chute, Notre Dame De La Baie Academy, Two Rivers and Wrightstown for their regional meet at Wrightstown. First action begins at 4:15 p.m.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
BE AWARE OF TRAFFIC PATTERN CHANGES ON 23 WEST OF PLYMOUTH

Regular users of Highway 23 west of Plymouth will need to be alert for traffic pattern changes as work continues to complete resurfacing operations there. The original lanes of the main east-west route between Sheboygan and Fond du Lac are getting new pavement as part of the overall project that expanded the path to four lanes. As workers complete the base layer on the outside lanes sometime this week, traffic will be switched there and the inside lanes will be blocked for work. This will reduce traffic to a single lane at various points during the project that should wrap up in July.
PLYMOUTH, WI
Plans being crafted for former Wausau Center Mall site

It's been just over a year since the Wausau Center Mall closed its doors for good, with demolition soon after. Now many are wondering where things stand with the planned multi-million-dollar redevelopment project. "We took control of this (WOZ) in partnership with the city, we bought this back on February...
Brown Co. residents to see traffic impacts on Bellevue St. starting Monday

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Starting early Monday morning, Bellevue residents should expect to see some traffic impacts along a popular road as crews enter the next phase of their resurfacing project. According to the Brown County Public Works Department, the project, aimed toward improving CTH XX (Bellevue Street)...
BELLEVUE, WI
VIDEO: Bears visit front yard in Oconto County

(WLUK) -- Spring in Wisconsin means flowers in bloom, boats on the water -- and bears. Jim shared this photo of a bear and two cubs recorded by a doorbell camera in Mountain, in Oconto County. While bear sightings are common in that area, they have also become more frequent...
OCONTO COUNTY, WI
Truckers face bumps in the road amidst staffing shortages

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - When the pandemic hit in 2020, and many industries were forced to stop, truck drivers didn’t. The president of the Wisconsin Motor Carriers Association, Neal Kedzie, says semi-truck drivers have been through a lot during the pandemic, as essential workers, now facing supply chain issues, high gas prices and driver shortages.
WISCONSIN STATE
5 Great Reasons to Attend Waterfest in Oshkosh

5 Great Reasons to Celebrate Our Beautiful Wisconsin Summer at Waterfest. Experience an exceptional sense of community with family, like minded friends and associates in a sparkling summer setting. Enjoy great live entertainment from National & International touring artists at exceptional values such as The Beach Boys; Trombone Shorty and...
OSHKOSH, WI
Prange’s Sour Cream Cinnamon Sugar Muffins

I grew up in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, a small town that had one big department store called Prange’s. Picture the massive store that Ralphie visits with wonder in The Christmas Story. Yup — there was even a Santaland on the top floor, complete with cranky elves. But as a foodie kid, it was the bakery in Prange’s that held all the excitement for me. Everything was fresh-baked right there, from the Cookie Monster decorated cookies on a stick (the ’70s answer to cake pops) to my favorite treat in the world: sour cream muffins.
SHEBOYGAN, WI

