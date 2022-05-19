Ready or Not, Area Pools Set to Open Next Month

Regular users of Highway 23 west of Plymouth will need to be alert for traffic pattern changes as work continues to complete resurfacing operations there. The original lanes of the main east-west route between Sheboygan and Fond du Lac are getting new pavement as part of the overall project that expanded the path to four lanes. As workers complete the base layer on the outside lanes sometime this week, traffic will be switched there and the inside lanes will be blocked for work. This will reduce traffic to a single lane at various points during the project that should wrap up in July.

PLYMOUTH, WI ・ 14 HOURS AGO