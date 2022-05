TOWN OF FRIENDSHIP, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A woman was injured in a shooting Sunday night in Fond du Lac County — and the shooter is still on the loose. Sheriff’s officials say they were called to a home in the area of Cemetery Road and Lakeshore Drive just after 10:30 p.m. A caller reported that someone in a vehicle fired several rounds, hitting one person.

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI ・ 10 HOURS AGO