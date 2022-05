The book is out on Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Last year, Guerrero hit 48 home runs and finished second in the AL MVP balloting. He had one of the best hitting years in Blue Jays history, although that’s even too limiting; he had one of the best years by any 22-year-old on any team in the post-war era. Given the massive hype that accompanied him as the son of a Hall of Famer with the same name, it felt less like “a breakout” and more like “an arrival,” the first of what would be 15 or so equally great years in a row on a path toward history.

