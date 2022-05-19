ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's How Joe Alwyn Came Up With His Pen Name To Write With Taylor Swift

By Yashira C.
 4 days ago

Photo: Getty Images

Joe Alwyn finally revealed the origins of the pen name he used while working with girlfriend Taylor Swift in an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show today (May 19.)

“We chose to do it so the people first and foremost would listen to the music before dissecting the fact that we did it together. We did it under the name William Bowery. Very fancy. It sounds like a kind of Agatha Christie character that should be wearing a monocle with a big mustache,” he said to Clarkson. He later described the pseudonym as "a combination of William … my great-grandfather — who I actually never met — was a composer. He wrote a lot of classical music and wrote a lot of film scores. Bowery is the area in New York that I spent a lot of time in when I first moved over there.” Alwyn worked on Swift's Grammy-winning Folklore and Evermore albums .

Watch the full interview below.

Yesterday, Swift received an honorary Doctorate Of Fine Arts from New York University . Alwyn gushed over Swift's accomplishment in an interview with Extra . “It’s an incredible honor, it’s absolutely amazing," he said. The actor also discussed his new role on Hulu's Conversations with Friends.

