Fire danger to snow

DENVER (KKTV) - If you’re a Colorado taxpayer, you’re expected to receive at least a $500 tax rebate later this year. On April 25, Gov. Jared Polis announced a proposal utilizing TABOR benefitting “every hardworking Colorado Taxpayer.” Originally, it was estimated every taxpayer who filed in time would receive a $400 rebate. 11 News confirmed with the Colorado House Democratic Communications Director, Jarrett Freedman, that the rebate checks will likely increase following an amendment that passed. On Monday, the governor signed that bill into law.
