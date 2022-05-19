Fire danger to snow

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An investigation is underway after shots were fired in Colorado Springs Monday afternoon at a 7-Eleven. The incident happened at 2407 N. Union Boulevard just south of Van Buren Street at about 1:15 p.m. According to police, no victims came forward and it is believed no one was hit by gunfire. It isn’t clear what led up to the shots being fired, but last time this article was updated no one was in custody and no suspect description was available.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 3 HOURS AGO