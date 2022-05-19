ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Fire danger to snow

KKTV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKKTV 11 News at 10 (Recurring) The Place in Colorado Springs is expanding. Colorado Department of Corrections...

KKTV

Snowstorm tree debris cleanup underway

Colorado Springs man speaks out after losing wife, dog, home in fire.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Colorado Springs, CO
Colorado State
KKTV

Wind turbine blocking Highway 47 in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A major roadway in Pueblo is shut down after a wind turbine fell off a truck. Pueblo police say the turbine fell onto Highway 47 just east of the interstate. The area is on the north end of town. Police say no one was injured. No...
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

More Rain Sunday

Spring snow. Updated: May. 20, 2022 at 4:53 PM MDT.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Suspect on the run after shots were fired at a Colorado Springs 7-Eleven Monday afternoon

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An investigation is underway after shots were fired in Colorado Springs Monday afternoon at a 7-Eleven. The incident happened at 2407 N. Union Boulevard just south of Van Buren Street at about 1:15 p.m. According to police, no victims came forward and it is believed no one was hit by gunfire. It isn’t clear what led up to the shots being fired, but last time this article was updated no one was in custody and no suspect description was available.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

El Paso County Sheriff: Don’t call 911 for power outages

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - El Paso County Sheriff is urging residents not to flood dispatch with calls for the power outages Saturday. Officials say this is tying up the phone lines for medical, fire, and law enforcement emergencies. Residents should call the utility or electric service providers in their respective areas instead.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KKTV

Colorado taxpayers expected to get tax rebate of $500 for single filers or $1,000 for joint filers

DENVER (KKTV) - If you’re a Colorado taxpayer, you’re expected to receive at least a $500 tax rebate later this year. On April 25, Gov. Jared Polis announced a proposal utilizing TABOR benefitting “every hardworking Colorado Taxpayer.” Originally, it was estimated every taxpayer who filed in time would receive a $400 rebate. 11 News confirmed with the Colorado House Democratic Communications Director, Jarrett Freedman, that the rebate checks will likely increase following an amendment that passed. On Monday, the governor signed that bill into law.
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

Colorado Springs police make arrest in deadly shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police say a man is facing manslaughter charges following a deadly shooting in an apartment complex Saturday. Springs police were called to the Mallard Meadows Apartments off Chelton Road and Mallard Drive just before 1 p.m. They found a woman dead with a gunshot wound.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Unvaccinated Air Force Academy cadets to receive degrees

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The U.S. Air Force Academy Board says three cadets who refused to get the COVID-19 vaccine earlier this week can graduate from the USAFA. This decision was reportedly made on Friday. Officials say those cadets will get a Bachelor of Science degree, but they will...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Fort Carson’s 4th Infantry Division kicks off ‘Ivy Week’

FORT CARSON, Colo. (KKTV) - Thousands of soldiers from the 4th Infantry Division are hitting the ground running, climbing and leaping over obstacles Monday as they undergo day one of Fort Carson’s “Ivy Week.”. The annual event gives troops the chance to show off their warrior skills while...
FORT CARSON, CO

