AUSTIN, Texas - The city of Austin could go into Stage 1 water restrictions soon, according to a city memo from Austin Water. In the memo to Mayor Steve Adler and the Austin City Council, interim director Robert Goode says that staff anticipate that in the near future, the combined storage of Lake Buchanan and Lake Travis will likely fall below 1.4 million acre-feet. As of Friday, May 20, the combined storage of the two LCRA water supply lakes is 1.43 million acre-feet.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO