BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. — A Bullitt County mother of two was murdered, just days before her 30th birthday. With the suspect still at large her family is now demanding justice. The family of Aeriell Barton believes she was killed unfairly in Louisville on Thursday, and on Sunday they held a vigil in Mt. Washington to say their goodbyes.

BULLITT COUNTY, KY ・ 19 HOURS AGO