Virginia Beach officer hit by bullet after other officer's gun goes off during struggle

NORFOLK, Va. — A Massachusetts man allegedly attempted to take a loaded gun onto a plane at Norfolk International Airport (ORF) on Sunday. According to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), the 9mm handgun was loaded with 17 bullets. The TSA stopped the man when his carry-on bags triggered a...
HAMPTON, Va. — At 10-months-old, Flynn Martin relies on his mom, Touri Martin, a lot, especially in the infant stage. Flynn drinks formula instead of breast milk, but recently, his mom has struggled to find the right kind in stock. It's a problem millions of parents across the nation are dealing with.
NORFOLK, Va. — Inflation and supply chain problems are hitting everybody hard. That includes members of the military, who are supposed to save money at the commissary; however, prices are going up there too. That's bad news for the more than 83,000 active duty military members here in Hampton...
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — When you realize what the Apprentice School baseball team went through this past year, it almost makes sense their season ending the way it did. Improbable? Miraculous? First year head coach, Ben Jones, a former Builders United States Collegiate Athletic Association All-American, wouldn't have believe it himself. "No...not even close", he said bluntly.
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Christopher Newport University needed nine innings on Saturday, but completed a two-game sweep over Virginia Wesleyan University in the NCAA Division III Softball Championship. The 5-2 victory at Captains Park wrapped up the best-of-three Super Regional, and Keith Parr's squad will now advance to the National Finals next week in Salem, Va.
