Tulsa, OK

Trial Continues For Man Charged With Triple Murder

By Reagan Ledbetter
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
 4 days ago
Thursday was day four of the trial for a man charged with killing two men and a child, then setting the house on fire in Tulsa in 2018.

Burkhalter and another man, Andrew Conard are charged with the murders of 7-year-old Maziah Brown, her father Marquis Brown and another man, Hosea Fletcher.

However, prosecutors say Conard was the driver and Burkhalter was the shooter and the one who set the fire.

Conard testified in court today for the DA.

Conard testified that he and Burkhalter are friends who grew up together and the night of the murders, Burkhalter asked him for a ride. Conard says he drove Burkhalter to the victims home, dropped him off, then drove back home.

He said Burkhalter called him later in the night asking to he picked up, then called again asking Burkhalter to stop and get lighter fluid on the way.

Conard testified that when he picked up Burkhalter, he saw Burkhalter light a fire by the front porch, then got into the car and they left.

He testified that Burkhalter held a gun to his head and told him to never say anything about what happened. Conard also testified he sold the gun to Burkhalter months earlier for $250.

Two Tulsa Police homicide detectives also testified and prosecutors showed the jury surveillance video of Conard's SUV around the crime scene before and after the murders.

They also Showed cell phone location data and say Burkhalter's phone was around the crime scene the entire time and Conard's was not.

The case is expected to go to the jury tomorrow.

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

