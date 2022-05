A group of vintage automobiles will make a stop in Union Gap this weekend. Officials with the Model A Touring Club says they'll make a stop at the Central Washington Ag Museum Sunday from 9:00 am to 11:30 am. They say the stop is part of the Model A Touring Club’s 18-day tour throughout the Pacific Northwest. The tour has so far taken the club from the Olympic Peninsula to the Oregon Coast, central Oregon and into central Washington State. Everyone is welcome to visit the Ag Museum and speak with owners and take pictures. You might even be able to get a ride for a donation.

UNION GAP, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO