LeBron James Ponders His Own Loneliness

As I marveled at the colossal golden double Rs on the gates of Rick Ross’ enormous estate, I contemplated which song would be the perfect theme music to hear when arriving at the Promise Land, but there are far too many luxurious records within Ross’ catalog to choose from. Thus, when I was allowed entry and those ornate black gates eased open, I opted to drive in silence and just take in all of the opulence. I coasted over a small bridge and noticed a nice-sized reservoir to the left, and as I kept driving, I realized both how long of a road it was and how extensive Rick Ross’ land actually is. After riding down a winding road that reminded me of the scene from Forrest Gump when young Forrest finds his stride and breaks free of his leg braces, I finally made it to the heart of the Promise Land — Ross’ 55,000 square-foot compound.
Comments / 0