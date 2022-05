TULSA, Okla. — Southern Hills’ closing stretch is a meat grinder. The long par-4 16th is playing .3 strokes over par for the week, making it the third-hardest hole on property, and the par-4 18th is even more daunting. Playing to an average of nearly .4 strokes over par, the behemoth of a hole has yielded almost as many double bogeys (12) as it has birdies (14) over the first three days.

TULSA, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO