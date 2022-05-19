Route 22 crash in South Whitehall 5-19-2022

A fatal crash occurred in South Jersey, according to developing and unconfirmed reports.The crash was reported at 10:42 p.m. on Thursday, May 19 on the 4200 block of Route 47.in Maurice River, initial reports said.No other details were immediately available.CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES
PHILADELPHIA - A man is dead after a two-car crash sent one car spinning out of control Saturday morning. Police say a 38-year-old man in a Chevy Equinox was driving north on Broad Street when it crashed with a Chevy Suburban turning left in the opposite direction. The Equinox spun...
WEST BRADFORD TWP, PA — Pennsylvania State Police from the Embreeville Station say they are investigating a traffic collision involving a stolen vehicle. Authorities state that on May 16, 2022, Troopers made contact with the owner of a 2012 black Nissan Rogue, license plate JBT3267, which was involved in a crash. After contacting the registered owner, a 57-year-old man from Downingtown, Troopers determined the involved vehicle was stolen. The registered owner conveyed that he had last seen the vehicle the night before and did not know it was stolen.
PENN TWP., Pa. - A Tennessee man was killed in a crash on Route 183 in Berks County. It happened just before 6:00 this morning in Penn Township. State Police say a vehicle crossed the center line and hit another vehicle. The victim was 29-year-old Paul Sarduy of Tennessee. Police...
LOWER MAKEFIELD TWP, PA — Route 332 is scheduled to close in Lower Makefield Township, Bucks County, on Tuesday, May 24, through Thursday, May 26, and Tuesday, May 31, from 7:00 AM to 3:00 PM, for pipe replacement, announced the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT). The work locations are:
BENSALEM TWP, PA — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that preliminary construction will begin on Monday, May 23, on a project to improve highway safety and traffic flow on a 2.2-mile section of Bristol Road between Old Lincoln Highway and Pasqualone Boulevard in Bensalem Township, Bucks County.
STROUD TOWNSHIP, PA — A death investigation is underway in the Poconos after the body of a man was found in a stream Saturday afternoon. According to the coroner, an 81-year-old man from Philadelphia was found dead near the area of Paradise Trail and Stites Mountain Road near Stroudsburg around noon.
High: 72; Low: 57. Partly cloudy. Students arrive to the 2022 Central Dauphin East High School prom at the Best Western Premiere on Friday night. (Photo by Sean Simmers, PennLive.com) Out of business: Nearly six months into 2022, a handful of central Pa. restaurants have already closed, including Kokomo’s, Ted’s...
On May 20, 2022, New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) officials announced lane closures on I-295 southbound tonight as the I-295/Route 42 Missing Moves project advances in Bellmawr and Deptford. Beginning at 8 p.m. tonight, Friday, May 20, until 6 a.m., tomorrow, Saturday, May 21, NJDOT’s contractor, South State Inc.,...
Bridgeville, DE- Delaware State Police are currently on the scene of a serious injury collision at the intersection of Redden Road and Oak Road. As a result, all travel lanes will be closed for an extended period of time. Motorists are urged to seek alternate routes of travel to avoid delays.
ERIE, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania State Police have reported that following a search for a missing three-year-old boy, the child was found dead in Lake Erie. Just after 5 p.m. on May 21, police were dispatched to Northview Drive in Harborcreek Township for reports of a missing juvenile. Police arrived at the scene along with […]
Here's what's happening at businesses around the Lehigh Valley and beyond. Il Gaetano Ristorante held a ribbon-cutting Friday at its 665 Columbus Ave., Phillipsburg, location. The restaurant is under new administration and has a new menu, including salads ($7 to $9), pasta ($15 to $23), and a range of antipasti, chicken, veal and fish dishes from about $15 to $25.
63 year old Eva Wolfe of Marlton has been identified as the woman who lost her life in a pedestrian-motor vehicle accident in Cape May. The driver of the vehicle is identified as 51 year old Michael Fitzpatrick of Lafayette Hill, PA. Fitzpatrick and a juvenile in his car were both treated for injuries at a local hospital.
The Lehigh Valley can expect to see a little more brotherly love. A report on renter’s migration patterns by ApartmentList.com suggests the Allentown metro area -- including Northampton County, Lehigh County and New Jersey’s Warren County -- is the second most preferred destination of renter’s leaving Philadelphia.
UPDATE NOON 5/21/2022 THE SUSPECT HAS BEEN IDENTIFIED AS Jeffrey Weikel, 52 years old. He is charged with shooting into an occupied home and related charges. Police recovered an AK-47 assault rifle and a shotgun. While the suspect fired at police, no officers were hit. May 21, 2022. According to...
NORRISTOWN — A Lower Merion man who admitted to transferring his gun to a housemate, who later used it to fatally shoot a third man, faces several years of probation but avoided prison time due to his extensive cooperation with police during the murder investigation. Dorian Malik Harris, 22,...
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Eyewitness News has an exclusive update about a teenage pilot, who safely landed a banner plane on a bridge in Ocean City last year. Landon Lucas, 19, was recently involved in another small place incident.
He is sharing his survival story with CBS3.
For the second time in as many years, Lucas tells CBS3 he feels truly lucky to be alive. The latest incident happened last month when he was one of two people on board a small plane when it crashed in New Mexico.
For those who don’t remember last July, Lucas grabbed the world’s attention after he safely landed...
Authorities released the identity of a woman who was killed last week inside a Maple Shade motel room. Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Maple Shade Police Chief Christopher J. Fletcher asked the public for assistance with the homicide investigation. The victim was identified as 36-year-old Michelle L. Johnston, who...
Comments / 0