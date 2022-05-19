ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Whitehall Township, PA

Route 22 crash in South Whitehall 5-19-2022

By Mike Nester
WFMZ-TV Online
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMulti-vehicle crash ties up traffic in South Whitehall Twp....

www.wfmz.com

Comments / 0

Related
MyChesCo

Stolen Vehicle Involved in a Crash, Say Pennsylvania State Police

WEST BRADFORD TWP, PA — Pennsylvania State Police from the Embreeville Station say they are investigating a traffic collision involving a stolen vehicle. Authorities state that on May 16, 2022, Troopers made contact with the owner of a 2012 black Nissan Rogue, license plate JBT3267, which was involved in a crash. After contacting the registered owner, a 57-year-old man from Downingtown, Troopers determined the involved vehicle was stolen. The registered owner conveyed that he had last seen the vehicle the night before and did not know it was stolen.
DOWNINGTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

One dead in Route 183 crash

PENN TWP., Pa. - A Tennessee man was killed in a crash on Route 183 in Berks County. It happened just before 6:00 this morning in Penn Township. State Police say a vehicle crossed the center line and hit another vehicle. The victim was 29-year-old Paul Sarduy of Tennessee. Police...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Traffic
City
Whitehall, PA
City
South Whitehall Township, PA
MyChesCo

Route 332 to Close in Lower Makefield Township

LOWER MAKEFIELD TWP, PA — Route 332 is scheduled to close in Lower Makefield Township, Bucks County, on Tuesday, May 24, through Thursday, May 26, and Tuesday, May 31, from 7:00 AM to 3:00 PM, for pipe replacement, announced the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT). The work locations are:
LOWER MAKEFIELD TOWNSHIP, PA
Newswatch 16

Fisherman found dead in Monroe County

STROUD TOWNSHIP, PA — A death investigation is underway in the Poconos after the body of a man was found in a stream Saturday afternoon. According to the coroner, an 81-year-old man from Philadelphia was found dead near the area of Paradise Trail and Stites Mountain Road near Stroudsburg around noon.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Route 22#Traffic Accident
southjerseyobserver.com

Missing Moves Traffic Advisory: 295 SB Lane Closures May 20 as Project Advances in Camden & Gloucester Counties

On May 20, 2022, New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) officials announced lane closures on I-295 southbound tonight as the I-295/Route 42 Missing Moves project advances in Bellmawr and Deptford. Beginning at 8 p.m. tonight, Friday, May 20, until 6 a.m., tomorrow, Saturday, May 21, NJDOT’s contractor, South State Inc.,...
BELLMAWR, NJ
WTAJ

Missing three-year-old found dead in Lake Erie

ERIE, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania State Police have reported that following a search for a missing three-year-old boy, the child was found dead in Lake Erie. Just after 5 p.m. on May 21, police were dispatched to Northview Drive in Harborcreek Township for reports of a missing juvenile. Police arrived at the scene along with […]
WFMZ-TV Online

Openings and Closings: Business happenings around the region

Here's what's happening at businesses around the Lehigh Valley and beyond. Il Gaetano Ristorante held a ribbon-cutting Friday at its 665 Columbus Ave., Phillipsburg, location. The restaurant is under new administration and has a new menu, including salads ($7 to $9), pasta ($15 to $23), and a range of antipasti, chicken, veal and fish dishes from about $15 to $25.
EASTON, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
987thecoast.com

MARLTON WOMAN IDENTIFIED AS VICTIM OF CAPE MAY ACCIDENT

63 year old Eva Wolfe of Marlton has been identified as the woman who lost her life in a pedestrian-motor vehicle accident in Cape May. The driver of the vehicle is identified as 51 year old Michael Fitzpatrick of Lafayette Hill, PA. Fitzpatrick and a juvenile in his car were both treated for injuries at a local hospital.
CAPE MAY, NJ
delawarevalleynews.com

Hostage Incident Ends Peacefully In Bensalem

UPDATE NOON 5/21/2022 THE SUSPECT HAS BEEN IDENTIFIED AS Jeffrey Weikel, 52 years old. He is charged with shooting into an occupied home and related charges. Police recovered an AK-47 assault rifle and a shotgun. While the suspect fired at police, no officers were hit. May 21, 2022. According to...
BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, PA
Main Line Media News

Lower Merion man sentenced for deadly gun incident

NORRISTOWN — A Lower Merion man who admitted to transferring his gun to a housemate, who later used it to fatally shoot a third man, faces several years of probation but avoided prison time due to his extensive cooperation with police during the murder investigation. Dorian Malik Harris, 22,...
ARDMORE, PA
CBS Philly

EXCLUSIVE: Teen Pilot Who Landed Plane On Bridge In Ocean City Shares How He Survived New Mexico Plane Crash

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Eyewitness News has an exclusive update about a teenage pilot, who safely landed a banner plane on a bridge in Ocean City last year. Landon Lucas, 19, was recently involved in another small place incident.  He is sharing his survival story with CBS3. For the second time in as many years, Lucas tells CBS3 he feels truly lucky to be alive. The latest incident happened last month when he was one of two people on board a small plane when it crashed in New Mexico. For those who don’t remember last July, Lucas grabbed the world’s attention after he safely landed...
ACCIDENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy