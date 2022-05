I know I’m not alone in saying — despite my father’s insistence that I would be incapable of holding down a job without it — I have not used trigonometry once in my adult life. There are plenty of people for whom this is NOT true, but in my line of work it simply hasn’t happened. On the other hand, there are countless things that I didn’t learn until well into my adult years and wish I had known earlier. Like how to do my taxes (or correctly fill out a W-4). How to winterize my home and garden. How to cut a mango without slicing off my fingers. Lucky for me, there are many books at the library that teach these very same skills and more.

WESTERLY, RI ・ 23 HOURS AGO