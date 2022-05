Former vice president Mike Pence makes an unannounced visit to the Capitol. New, more restrictive voting laws are back in effect. While Republican Ryan Zinke touts his political experience, his residency is questioned — again. Democrat Cora Neumann goes after "rich outsiders" in her new ad. And state school superintendent Elsie Arntzen wants to cut the number of required school counselors, despite a rise in mental health issues among students.

MONTANA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO