Mick Hubert Retiring as Voice of the Gators

Mary Anne Tracey, 23, was arrested yesterday after her father said she had pushed him out of his wheel chair, causing him to hit his head on a car in the garage. The 911 call from an anonymous party said that a father and daughter were arguing outside their home. The responding Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputy reported that the father was bleeding from an abrasion on his head and said his daughter had attacked him. The father said they had been arguing in the garage when she began hitting him and then pushed him out of his wheel chair, causing him to fall into a car and injure his head.

ALACHUA COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO