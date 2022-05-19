Mick Hubert Retiring as Voice of the Gators

The booming voice and his signature “Oh My!” are unmistakable. As the longtime “Voice of the Gators,” Mick Hubert has called national championships, momentous plays, and more than 2,500 games at Florida. After 33 years, Hubert is calling it a career. The 68-year-old Hubert informed...
Bottom line: The County Commission voted to move forward with a brick-and-mortar mental health Central Receiving Facility, co-located with Meridian Behavioral Health Services. They have budgeted $500,000 from their general fund plus $1.5 million in ARPA funds, and they are asking the City of Gainesville to also increase their contribution from $250,000 to $500,000. They hope a Central Receiving Facility will improve the experience of residents who struggle with mental health issues and are often brought to the jail because of a lack of other immediate options in a crisis.
Alachua Conservation Trust (ACT) will host Ice Cream in the Park on May 28 at Rockwood Park from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. This event will be an opportunity to socialize with members of the community, learn more about ACT, and enjoy the warm weather with ice cream outdoors. Ice Cream in the Park is free and open to the public. The ice cream will be provided by ACT, and vegan options will be available. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs to this family-friendly event.
Ultimately, Gainesville High School senior Zaynah Smith wants to return to her alma mater and help train other future teachers. That dream is a step closer to reality after Smith was chosen to receive the Alachua County Public Schools’ first Florida Prepaid Superintendent Scholarship, which was made possible by a partnership between the district and the Florida Prepaid Scholarship Foundation.
The District Board of Trustees of Santa Fe College reviews and approves the User Fees and Fines Schedules each June, within the guidelines approved by the Florida Legislature. The fees shall not exceed the cost of the services provided and shall be charged only to persons receiving the services. At SF, user fees and fines are assessed to students or community members who engage in the services that, because of their nature, require special funding not provided by regular tuition.
Julian Lee Myhand, 32, was arrested last night and charged with simple battery and burglary of an occupied conveyance after he “hit on” a woman sitting in a car at Dollar General. Two women who were buying supplies for work parked at the Dollar General on SW 13th...
The Tara Club/West End Comprehensive Plan Amendment that was originally scheduled for the 5/24 County Commission meeting has been deferred and will not be heard that evening. The evening portion of the meeting is canceled. The item will be readvertised for a future meeting as yet to be determined.
Michael Jewel Coulon, 46, was arrested yesterday evening after Alachua Police Department officers responded to a call about a fight in progress and reportedly found Coulon “pac[ing] around threatening to fight Law Enforcement.”. The officers reported that when they arrived, they found Coulon in an “obviously irate state,” and...
At approximately 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 21, crews from Alachua County Fire Rescue, Windsor Fire Rescue, and Melrose Fire Department were dispatched to a report of a residential structure fire. Upon arrival, crews from Alachua County Fire Rescue’s Hawthorne Station found smoke showing from a single family residence. They made entry and extinguished a fire in the kitchen. There were no injuries, and the initial arriving crew was able to make a quick stop on the fire before it spread to other areas of the home. Even though the fire spread was limited to the kitchen, the American Red Cross was contacted to assist the occupants.
Mary Anne Tracey, 23, was arrested yesterday after her father said she had pushed him out of his wheel chair, causing him to hit his head on a car in the garage. The 911 call from an anonymous party said that a father and daughter were arguing outside their home. The responding Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputy reported that the father was bleeding from an abrasion on his head and said his daughter had attacked him. The father said they had been arguing in the garage when she began hitting him and then pushed him out of his wheel chair, causing him to fall into a car and injure his head.
Christian David Greenwald, 31, who is described as “homeless” on the arrest report, was arrested yesterday morning after a High Springs woman reported that he was standing outside her apartment, looking through her partially-open door. The victim reported that Greenwald had stood outside her apartment, which is located...
Andre Delano Haden Kerley, 33, was arrested yesterday evening after falsely claiming to be a UFPD officer. Kerley was pulled over on SW 34th Street after a University Police Department (UFPD) officer reportedly saw him weaving through traffic and closely following other vehicles. The officer reported that before he had a chance to initiate a traffic stop, Kerley got out of his car, saying his tire was low on air. The officer then initiated a traffic stop and explained the reason for stopping him.
JB William Jackson, Jr., 29, was arrested yesterday evening after allegedly stealing a car that had an Apple AirTag in it. The owners of the car reported it stolen on Sunday, and they told Gainesville Police Department that there was an Apple AirTag in the vehicle that they had tracked to the Holly Heights area. An Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputy located the vehicle in that area and initiated a traffic stop, but the vehicle reportedly attempted to evade the patrol car. The deputy was concerned that pedestrians might be at risk, so he conducted a direct-to-contact with the passenger side of the vehicle at about 18 mph. He reported that the vehicle continued to accelerate and hit a tree. The driver, later identified as Jackson, allegedly fled on foot.
Lonnie Gerquaun Washington, 21, was arrested yesterday on a warrant for an April 1 incident in which he allegedly backed his car into a Gainesville Police Department (GPD) patrol car, injuring an officer. According to the arrest report, a GPD car pulled in front of Washington’s car, and Washington allegedly...
On Friday, May 20, at approximately 4:30 p.m., crews from Alachua County Fire Rescue (ACFR), Windsor Fire Rescue, and the Florida Forest Service responded to a 15-acre brush fire located on timber property north of SR20 in Windsor. Initial arriving crews managed to keep the fire in check until the...
Markita Louise Bowers, 34, was arrested early this morning after a traffic stop led to charges of drug possession, fraudulent use of another person’s identification, driving with a suspended license, giving false identification to an officer, property damage, and threatening to harm an officer. Bowers was reportedly driving a...
Press release from Alachua County Library District. The Alachua County Library District will be closed on Monday, May 30, for Memorial Day. All branches will resume normal hours on Tuesday, May 31. Book drops and online services at www.aclib.us will be available during the closure.
