Lexington, KY

Potential pick for Lexington’s High Street development announced

foxlexington.com
 4 days ago

Lexington Center Corporation was considering multiple bids for developing...

foxlexington.com

foxlexington.com

Windstream regional headquarters breaks ground in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Construction is officially underway on a new regional headquarters for Windstream. The company hosted a ceremony to celebrate the Internet Service Provider’s new operations in Kentucky. It will house 160 employees and have a warehouse for materials when complete at the end of 2022.
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

‘Win-Win’ vaccination clinic opens up in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – It’s called a “Win-Win” clinic and it is an opportunity to get a COVID-19 vaccine and also help “The Nest“. A center for women, children, and families will host a free vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday at 530 North Limestone St. in Lexington.
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Kentucky Blood Center runs ‘Summer Getaway Giveaway’

LEXINGTON Ky. (FOX 56) — Blood centers across the commonwealth are in search of new donors to help fight a summer blood shortage. The Kentucky Blood Center is offering up some summer-themed incentives. Summers are tough for blood banks, since schools aren’t in session, and folks are getting out...
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Lexington NAACP demand investigation into police conduct

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington’s NAACP chapter is demanding an investigation of the local Lexington Police Department’s handling of the fatal stabbing of two children by their own mother. The organization wrote to the city council to request the Lexington police be held accountable. The letter...
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Lexington police investigate Florence Avenue homicide

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX56)–Lexington police are investigating a late night Saturday homicide. According to the Lexington Police Department, officers responded to the 700 block of Florence Avenue around 11:21 P.M. When officers arrived they found an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene. The...
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Jessamine County sheriff found dead

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) – On Sunday, Jessamine County Sheriff Kevin Corman was found dead inside his home on West Maple St. Kentucky State Police Trooper Adam Hall says his team in the Richmond post was notified around 3:30 p.m. Sunday after a family member found him earlier in the afternoon.
JESSAMINE COUNTY, KY
foxlexington.com

34-year-old man killed in Lexington shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Lexington Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Saturday night on Florence Avenue. Officers responded to a call at the 700 block of Florence Avenue at around 11:21 p.m. where a man had reportedly been shot. Upon arriving at the scene, officers found a 34-year-old man dead at the scene with a gunshot wound.
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

A kid from Corbin: UK’s Chase Estep inspires hometown

CORBIN, Ky. (FOX 56) – High school sports just mean more in a small town. “It’s almost like a college feel in a lot of situations, kids get a lot of support and small town notoriety I guess,” Corbin High School head baseball coach Cody Philpot said.
CORBIN, KY
foxlexington.com

UK softball season ends in NCAA regional loss to Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG, Va. (FOX 56) – The Kentucky softball team had made a NCAA Super Regional appearance in every season since 2016, but that run came to an end on Sunday with a loss to No. 3 Virginia Tech in the regional final. The Wildcats beat Virginia Tech on Saturday...
BLACKSBURG, VA
foxlexington.com

Headed to Hoover: UK baseball makes SEC tournament

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Entering Saturday’s game, the Kentucky baseball team needed a win over No. 19 Auburn in order to make the SEC tournament and avoid falling to the bottom two spots in the conference standings ending their seasons. If Missouri lost its game against Georgia...
HOOVER, AL
foxlexington.com

UK baseball splits doubleheader, 1 win from SEC tournament ticket

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Kentucky baseball team has been hovering towards the bottom of the SEC standings for most of the conference season, and it all comes down to this weekend if they can keep their season alive. The Wildcats entered this weekend’s series against No. 19...
CORBIN, KY
foxlexington.com

Season ends for UK men’s tennis in NCAA title match

CHAMPAIGN, Il. (FOX 56) – After reaching its first Final Four in program history, the UK men’s tennis team beat No. 4 Ohio State on Saturday and looked to win its first-ever national championship on Sunday in the title match against No. 7 Virginia. The Wildcats fell behind...
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

EKU baseball wins share of ASUN West division title

CONWAY, Ark. (FOX 56) – The Eastern Kentucky baseball team has made a grand entrance into the Atlantic Sun conference, in its first season with the league after leaving the Ohio Valley Conference. The Colonels finished the regular season on Saturday with a win over Central Arkansas to cap...
RICHMOND, KY
foxlexington.com

UK softball blasts Miami (OH) in NCAA Tournament opener

BLACKSBURG, Va. (FOX 56) – It didn’t take long for Kentucky’s big blue bats to heat up on Friday in their NCAA Tournament opener. UK will advance to play Virginia Tech on Saturday after beating Miami (OH) 15-1. The Wildcats responded to a 1-0 deficit in the top of the first frame with four runs in the bottom of the inning to seize a lead they never lost. Kayla Kowalik got the scoring started for Kentucky with a solo shot. Erin Coffel followed it up with a crusher of her own. She had two homers in the game, raking in seven RBIs.
BLACKSBURG, VA

