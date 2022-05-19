Potential pick for Lexington’s High Street development announced

BLACKSBURG, Va. (FOX 56) – It didn’t take long for Kentucky’s big blue bats to heat up on Friday in their NCAA Tournament opener. UK will advance to play Virginia Tech on Saturday after beating Miami (OH) 15-1. The Wildcats responded to a 1-0 deficit in the top of the first frame with four runs in the bottom of the inning to seize a lead they never lost. Kayla Kowalik got the scoring started for Kentucky with a solo shot. Erin Coffel followed it up with a crusher of her own. She had two homers in the game, raking in seven RBIs.

