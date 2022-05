The Alachua County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) has pushed back a planned discussion of the West End Golf development plan after the developer requested a delay. “They said that they would prefer to bring it up when there are five commissioners at the dais, rather than four, and we thought that was a reasonable request,” county spokesman Mark Sexton said in a phone interview.

ALACHUA COUNTY, FL ・ 7 HOURS AGO