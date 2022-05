NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Town of Cazenovia Town Board will meet at the Town of Cazenovia Town Hall 7 Albany Street, Cazenovia, New York, on Monday, May 30, 2022 at 10:15 a.m. to award the Water Pollution Control Facility Asset Evaluation Project to an engineering firm. Notice is further given that the Town Board shall consider such other business that may be brought before it at said time and place.

CAZENOVIA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO