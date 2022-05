OCEANSIDE, Calif. — On Friday, May 27, the sequel to the Top Gun movie will finally be released to the public. CBS 8 is celebrating the much-anticipated movie with our own Top Gun Week. In this Zevely Zone, Goose and Maverick visited the Top Gun House in Oceanside. Maverick was played by well-known Tom Cruise impersonator Jerome LeBlanc. Goose was played by feature reporter Jeff Zevely. "Goose?" said Maverick. "How have you been? Have you seen Charlie. Maybe she is inside?"

OCEANSIDE, CA ・ 9 HOURS AGO