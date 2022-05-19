This Summer, Go Hands-Free With a Crossbody Phone Bag

The unofficial start of summer — aka Memorial Day Weekend — is almost upon us, and we're ready to celebrate. Whether you're getting together with friends and family or having a low-key weekend at home, it's important to take note of all the incredible deals going on to kick off summer on a high note. One of everyone's go-to retailers, Target, is getting a head start on its MDW celebration with up to 50 percent off highly coveted items like patio furniture, kitchen products, swimsuits, and more, and it's all available to shop now through May 30.
Comments / 0