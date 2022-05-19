Scott: Discovery of extraterrestrial life would affect everything

UFO expert Dave Scott spoke about the importance of the Congressional hearings and he also discussed why he believes governments are so hush-hush when it comes to the topic.

"It will affect everything," said Scott, "food production, economies, religion, absolutely everything."

Footage of US Navy Pilot's interaction with a UFO

Scott explained how the congressional hearings came about. He says the declassified UFO footage released by the Pentagon made this topic impossible to ignore. Scott shared several stories of US military encounters with UFOs which can be found in the podcast or in the audio above.