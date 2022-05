WHEELING, W.Va. — West Virginia Northern Community College is offering a 10-week, 400-hour welding institute for those looking for a career opportunity in high demand. "Companies around here need it for regular manufacturing jobs, Karri Mulhern, executive director of business services and corporate training at WVNCC, said. “Also, the gas and oil companies are using welders to build their facilities, to build pipelines. It has been in demand job for several years now. We're trying to get people trained, certified, and out into the workforce."

WHEELING, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO