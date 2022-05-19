ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malibu, CA

2022 Porsche Macan: What Do You Want to Know?

By Lawrence Hodge
Jalopnik
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePorsche has updated its best-selling Macan for 2022. While it’s an SUV, don’t let that fool you. It drives exactly how a Porsche should. Porsche brought me out to Malibu to flog the Macan through the local canyon roads. And I flogged the hell out of it. So what do you...

jalopnik.com

