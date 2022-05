Friday the 20th of May is the day the world comes together to celebrate bees. It was chosen for World Bee Day in honor of the birthday of a pioneer of modern apiculture, Anton Janša, and is recognized by the UN General Assembly. While it can seem like almost everything has its own day now, bees are a hugely important part of our ecosystem, so it's worth celebrating them, in this case by marvelling at a wonderful AI that helps keep them alive and healthy.

ANIMALS ・ 3 DAYS AGO