Quincy vs. Davenport

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Our friends at Priority Health have teamed up with a great organization, the Children’s Healing Center, to provide a safe place to play and have fun for kids with compromised immune systems. The expansion will include more play and recreation therapy, social and emotional support programs and support for parents. The Children’s Healing Center allows kids with complex medical conditions a place to play where families can go and not worry about germs. This safe access to play ends up translating into fewer inpatient hospital stays. You can read more information about this partnership here!
