Quincy, MI

Quincy vs. Davenport

WOOD
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Davenport men’s baseball team is hosting...

WOOD

MHSAA High School Lacrosse

Rockford women’s lacrosse begin defense of their state championship. East Grand Rapids mens’ Pioneers took on Ann Arbor Greenhills. (May 20, 2022)
ROCKFORD, MI
WOOD

Record high gas prices for Memorial Day weekend

Memorial Day weekend is expected to see record prices for gas, according to petroleum analysts. (May. Gaylord tornado first EF-3 in Michigan in about a …. Police: Driver in deadly crash fled from other scene. Feds move forward on case against ‘leaders’ of Whitmer …. Dick DeVos and...
TRAFFIC
WOOD

Hope Summer Repertory Theatre celebrates 50th season

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Holland Area Visitors Bureau is excited to share that the Hope Summer Repertory Theatre is celebrating its 50th Anniversary Season and featuring 9 productions including the Broadway Musicals “Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder” and “The Color Purple.”. Hope...
HOLLAND, MI
Quincy, MI
Sports
City
Quincy, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
WOOD

Find antique treasures at Daisy’s Emporium

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) We’re always looking for fun and unique events to share with you, so if you love antiquing and shopping for treasures, don’t miss Daisy’s Emporium in Spring Lake. There is over 4500 square feet of antiques, collectibles, rocks and gems at Daisy’s. They...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

One-stop destination for kayaks, bikes & paddleboards

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) We love showcasing fun and exciting places to explore across West Michigan and our focus right now is on the lakeshore communities of Grand Haven and Spring Lake. Today’s stop is a hidden gem. In between Grand Haven and Spring Lake, you’ll find a unique place where you can explore the beauty of nature out on the water. It’s Lakeshore Kayak and Bike Rental, located in Spring Lake. It’s a one-stop-destination for kayaks, paddleboards and bicycle.
SPRING LAKE, MI
#Division Ii
WOOD TV8

Woman, man dead in apparent Muskegon murder-suicide

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman and man are dead after an apparent Friday evening murder-suicide in Muskegon. Around 11 p.m., officers with the Muskegon Police Department were sent to a home on 7th Street near West Forest Avenue after receiving reports of a shooting. Responding officers found the...
MUSKEGON, MI
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
WOOD

A safe & fun place for immune-compromised children

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Our friends at Priority Health have teamed up with a great organization, the Children’s Healing Center, to provide a safe place to play and have fun for kids with compromised immune systems. The expansion will include more play and recreation therapy, social and emotional support programs and support for parents. The Children’s Healing Center allows kids with complex medical conditions a place to play where families can go and not worry about germs. This safe access to play ends up translating into fewer inpatient hospital stays. You can read more information about this partnership here!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Do you clench your teeth? What you need to know

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) Do you clinch teeth? Maybe you don’t think much of it but there’s some things you should know. Today, we have Dr. Kathi Wilson from the Center for Sleep Apnea and TMJ to provide some helpful insight. Most people think their teeth are supposed to touch all the time, but in reality, they’re only supposed to touch for a fraction of a second when you swallow. When you are at-rest your teeth should be apart.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

