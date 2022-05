Gyongyike Piroska Narad, formerly of The Villages, FL, passed away surrounded by family on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 in Virginia Beach, VA after a long battle with ovarian cancer. Gyongyike was born in Budapest, Hungary in 1944 to Gyula and Klara Varga and raised by her parents and beloved grandparents. She immigrated to the US with her parents and two brothers in 1956 as a Hungarian Revolution Refugee. She attended Phoenixville Area High School, Ursinus College, Moore Institute of Art in Philadelphia, and John Tyler Community College. After meeting and marrying the love of her life, Glenn, in 1971 in King of Prussia, PA, she lived in Royersford, PA, Richmond, VA, retired to The Villages, FL, and then moved to Virginia Beach, VA to be closer to their grandchildren.

