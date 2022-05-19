Today’s Weather Authority Forecast: May 20, 2022

PERRY, Ga. — 'May Days on the Midway' will be closing earlier than expected due to weather in the area. High winds and rain struck the fairgrounds Sunday afternoon around 3:30 p.m., sending some fair tents into the water. Captain John Stinson with the Fairgrounds says that they stopped...
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Although Sunday storms didn’t last long, thousands of residents across the Chattahoochee Valley were left without power. Extreme wind gusts tore down massive trees and bringing powerlines down along with them. Georgia Power serves nearly 100,000 residents in Muscogee County and its surrounding counties.The storm left nearly 9,000 customers without power, […]
ALBANY, GA – The outside westbound lane and inside eastbound lane of W. Broad Avenue at Haley Street are temporarily closed as crews work to repair underground water lines. Work began this morning and the lanes will be closed until the work is complete. Drivers should be aware these...
ALBANY -- They were out in full force today — the Blue Grosbeaks, Indigo Buntings, among others, blue, beautiful birds. And then came the horse flies and mosquitoes mingled with human blood, reminding me of learning in school a long, long time ago that our blood is blue when it courses through our veins until we see it as red when it surfaces on our skin.
CORDELE, GA – Shenzi was brought to the shelter as a stray, but was never claimed. She is shy but sweet and does well with other dogs after a slow introduction. Cats are on her ‘no go’ list though. A 40 pound mixed-breed, Shenzi is about a...
Rooms with river views, fantastic amenities, unbeatable location, and a fabulous rooftop bar are just a few of the many reasons this boutique hotel is a must-stay this summer. Perched on the banks of the Chattahoochee River in the heart of Uptown Columbus, Georgia, sits Hotel Indigo Columbus at Riverfront Place. Since its doors opened in February 2020, locals and travelers alike have raved about this new boutique hotel. Rated Top 3 in Overall Guest Experience by IHG®, it’s only a 90-minute drive from Atlanta, and the Columbus Airport offers a variety of direct flight options, making the city an ideal escape for a relaxing weekend away. Here’s why a visit to Columbus and its new luxury hotel should be at the top of your summer to-do list:
Things are heating up in southwest Georgia, but there's plenty to do indoors and outdoors. Check out these suggestions for things to do in the Albany area this weekend. Find yourself an event or promote your upcoming event (and possibly be featured in an upcoming 5 things to do) in our community calendar at albanyherald.com/local-events.
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One business in Albany is making sure every voice is heard at Tuesday’s elections. Eddie Cobb, owner of the Promise Land Funeral Home in Albany said it doesn’t matter if you’re a Republican or a Democrat, if you need a ride you’ll get a ride to the polls on Tuesday.
MACON, Ga. — 1. 'A story that never gets old to tell': Elko Baptist Church in Houston County saves a piece of the past. In 1888, the railroad wanted one more stop on its route in Houston County for the North-South line. It became known as the Suwannee River Route to Florida, so Elko came to life. Soon after, folks built a church.
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened in East Albany. The shooting happened at Pine Ridge Apartments after 1:30 p.m. Police said a 19-year-old man was shot and taken to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital and is in stable condition. Police report that the...
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Phenix City police responded to a shots fired call early Monday morning, according to a news release. Authorities say it happened just before 4 a.m. in the 1000 block of 8th Street. There’s no word on injuries or a possible suspect amid the ongoing investigation....
ALBANY, GA – The Criminal Investigation Bureau with the Albany Police Department needs the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect(s) in these photos. The suspect(s) were involved in a Robbery by Sudden Snatching at 500 North Slappey Blvd (Dollar Tree), where a cellphone was taken. Law enforcement asks...
ALBANY, GA – An Albany woman recovers in a Macon hospital tonight after being found with multiple gunshot wounds outside Phoebe’s Emergency Room early Monday morning. A Phoebe security guard says he went to investigate the sound of an automobile’s blaring horn around 4:10 this morning to find the woman slumped over and inside a black SUV parked in front of the hospital’s emergency entrance.
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A woman was airlifted to a Macon hospital after being shot multiple times, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). APD said the 22-year-old victim was initially taken to Phoebe and rushed into surgery after being shot multiple times inside a black SUV. On Monday, around...
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A search warrant that occurred on May 18 has led to a forgery arrest, according to the Albany Police Department. The search warrant happened in the 600 block of W 4th Avenue in reference to a forgery case. Police said Derrick Dyson, 26, was attempting to...
CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) -More than 100,000 people in America died of drug overdoses last year. According to the National Center for Drug Abuse, fentanyl was a factor in more than half of those overdose deaths. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid painkiller like morphine, but it’s about 50 to 100 times...
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Bibb County deputies responded to a crash in east Macon Friday morning. WGXA crews on the scene witnessed firefighters handling a car that had burned. It happened at the Sportsman Package Store on Bethune Avenue around 11:30 a.m. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the...
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany leaders are getting to the bottom of blighted homes in neighborhoods. They want to get rid of these eyesore and crime magnets as soon as possible. Now people that live in the neighborhood believe if they try to tear some of these homes down, it’s going to affect more people than they realize.
