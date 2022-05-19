Grand Valley vs. Southern Indiana

Butt Drugs is a real thing found in Indiana, but it's not what it sounds like. The other day, a co-worker was telling me that he was from Corydon, Indiana. I told him that I had been there several times. To which he said "home of Butt Drugs". When he said that, I was taken aback because I had no idea what that was. It sounded like a drug that I wanted no part of. Then, he told me to look it up online. That's when I discovered something so funny that I had to share it with you.

CORYDON, IN ・ 4 DAYS AGO