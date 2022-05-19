ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Grand Valley vs. Southern Indiana

WOOD
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is still some life in the Lakers, but the...

www.woodtv.com

Comments / 0

Related
WEHT/WTVW

Newburgh woman runs four marathons in one week

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) – A Newburgh woman tested her endurance by running in four marathons in one week. Michelle (Miki) Fields ran a whopping 104 miles total with each marathon being about 26 miles! Fields competed in two challenges between May 15 and 21 to accomplish this feat. Three of the marathons were part of […]
NEWBURGH, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Preparations underway for Food Truck Fest in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Preparations are now underway for the 5th Annual Food Truck Fest in Evansville. Before Saturday’s inclement weather struck, tickets were on sale at the Forge on Main Tailgate. The festival has become an annual event that’s held every Memorial Day Weekend and the last Sunday in May inside historic Bosse Field. […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
FOX 17 News West Michigan

Frost advisories posted for our northern counties tonight

WEST MICHIGAN - High pressure building in to the Great Lakes today will do two things: One, bring us some sunshine today, and two produce mainly clear skies, light winds, and cold temperatures tonight. The National Weather Service has posted a FROST ADVISORY for our northern counties of Oceana, Newaygo, and Mecosta tonight into Monday morning. We expect temperatures there to dip into the 30s with areas of frost likely. Make sure to cover the vegetation or bring the plants inside.
NEWAYGO, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Allendale, MI
Sports
City
Allendale, MI
City
Evansville, IN
Evansville, IN
Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
14news.com

Evansville storms knock over trees, damage property

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One man is trying to find a way to move forward after a fallen tree hit two of his cars. On Saturday afternoon, people on Linwood Avenue in Evansville were hit with a sudden storm that some thought may have been some sort of miniature tornado.
EVANSVILLE, IN
visitowensboro.com

Top 3 Things to Do in Owensboro This Weekend: May 27-29

Diamond Lake Resort will be celebrating Memorial Day weekend with a bang this year. On May 26, head to the beautiful outdoors for a touching flag-raising ceremony in front of the Pit Stop Grill at 11 a.m. before heading to the campground’s Golf Cart Rodeo in the afternoon. You can bring a golf cart of your own or rent one onsite! On May 28, you can catch Terry Lee Ridley & Million Dollar Band from 7:30-10:30 p.m. for a night of live music and fun entertainment. Campers can watch the show for $10 and the general public can see the band perform for $15 apiece.
OWENSBORO, KY
WISH-TV

Storm damage reported across Indiana counties

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Multiple counties and cities across Indiana have been affected by storm damage overnight. This includes Edinburg, Franklin, Bedford, and Bartholomew County. Bartholomew County was hit by an intense storm. Police are responding to several weather-related calls. Several homes and trailer parks were affected in...
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, IN
103GBF

Tiki Time at Marina Point in Evansville Closes Due To New Downtown Location

Tiki Time was located right on the river at Marina Point In Evansville, but now they'll be a little more landlocked. Downtown Evansville has really grown over the last few years. It's been really cool to see new places pop up, new restaurants to try, and plenty of places to grab a drink. Just off the beaten path on the Ohio riverfront downtown is Marina Point and Tiki time. Both bars have such a great venue space, with amazing views overlooking the Ohio River and downtown Evansville. Tiki Time, however, recently announced they'll be making quite the move! No worries though, they're staying downtown.
EVANSVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grand Valley#Southern Indiana#College Softball#Lakers
14news.com

3 possible tornado touchdowns reported in Mt. Carmel

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Storm damage and power outages were reported Thursday night in several areas throughout the Tri-State. At 1:00 a.m. Friday, 1,828 customers were without power, according to the CenterPoint Energy outage map. At 4:30 a.m., the number was down to 400. Duke Energy shows several hundred outages...
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Giant hail prompts storm warnings in multiple counties

(WISH) — A severe thunderstorm warning was in effect until 8:30 p.m. Thursday for southeastern Jackson County in south central Indiana, and Jennings County in southwestern Indiana. Primary hazards were quarter-sized hail and 60 mph gusts. This storm was producing hail up to golf-ball size. A report of golf-ball size hail came in from Mitchell. Folks in Brimestone Corners, Indiana, also saw the same size of hail about 7:43 p.m.
INDIANA STATE
WIBC.com

Tried & True, We Found The 5 Oldest Restaurants In Indiana

Pop-Up Restaurants. Ghost Kitchens. Delivery Options. On-line presence. Contactless Ordering. Menu Trends. Plant-Forward. Farm to Table. Drink Locally Sourced. Sustainability. Heightened cleanliness. The restaurant industry has seen a lot of change in the past couple years. Restaurants are an essential part of any culture. Wherever you go, you can find...
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
Sports
WEHT/WTVW

Delta mainline services return to EVV

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Just in time for the summer, Evansville Regional Airport (EVV) announced their Delta mainline service is returning this June. The airport says you’ll be able to fly EVV first class to Atlanta on Boeing’s 717 110-passenger aircraft. According to EVV’s website, flights can be booked out of Evansville on American Airlines […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Have You Ever Had Butt Drugs In Indiana?

Butt Drugs is a real thing found in Indiana, but it's not what it sounds like. The other day, a co-worker was telling me that he was from Corydon, Indiana. I told him that I had been there several times. To which he said "home of Butt Drugs". When he said that, I was taken aback because I had no idea what that was. It sounded like a drug that I wanted no part of. Then, he told me to look it up online. That's when I discovered something so funny that I had to share it with you.
CORYDON, IN
wamwamfm.com

Earthquake Recorded in Evansville

Evansville/Vanderburgh County EMA recorded a 2.3 magnitude earthquake at around 7:30 Monday night. The epicenter of the quake was by Mount Vernon, Illinois about 75 miles west of Evansville. Vanderburgh County officials say residents of Southwestern Indiana may have gotten a bit of a scare if they felt the weak...
EVANSVILLE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy