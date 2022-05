Council members will be barred from entering into a contract with the city of Pearland for a set time limit after they leave office. Pearland City Council at its May 23 regular meeting passed the second reading of an ordinance that amends the city’s ethics ordinance, making it so the city cannot enter a contract with former council members and any business they have a substantial interest in for at least 12 months after their successor is sworn in.

PEARLAND, TX ・ 54 MINUTES AGO