ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Toledo at Central Michigan

WOOD
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 1st place in the MAC, Central...

www.woodtv.com

Comments / 0

Related
Centre Daily

A local ownership group purchased this struggling Michigan golf course and is betting on big things

PINCKNEY, Michigan — New owners are working to spiff up an 18-hole golf course in the small town of Pinckney that had gotten a little rough around the edges. New owners took over Timber Trace Golf Club, which sits about an hour west of Detroit and about a half-hour from Ann Arbor, in March. Since then, they have invested in improving grounds maintenance, removing damaged trees, clearing overgrown areas of the course and other upgrades.
PINCKNEY, MI
UPMATTERS

Escanaba Baseball gives first-hand account of Gaylord tornado

GAYLORD, Mich. (RRN SPORTS) – When the Escanaba Baseball team headed downstate Friday, nothing could have prepared them for what they were about to witness. The Eskymos were scheduled to play a game in Gaylord, but while en route were notified that the game would be canceled due to inclement weather.
GAYLORD, MI
WOOD

The Gaylord Tornado Rated EF3 – 150 mph winds

Sunday PM update: Some good news…all but a handful of residents in Antrim and Otsego counties have had their power restored. Dry weather for Monday and Tuesday will benefit the clean-up efforts. First responders are back to normal operations. The curfew has been lifted for Sun. night. The curfew isn’t just to impede looting, it’s to keep any additional injuries from happening. At night, it’s easier to step on a nail, fall and get hurt, or run into an animal (cow or horse) that might be roaming free because fences have been knocked down. The injured that remain in 3 area hospitals continue to make progress. Several people were severely injured by Friday’s tornado. Keep them in your thoughts and prayers.
GAYLORD, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Toledo, OH
Sports
City
Toledo, OH
Government Technology

Michigan Tornado Was EF3 With 150 MPH Winds, 17-Mile Path

(TNS) - The deadly tornado that touched down in Gaylord on Friday was an EF3 with winds reaching 150 mph, according to the National Weather Service. It was the first EF3 or greater in Michigan since 2012, when a twister ripped through the Dexter area. Gaylord’s tornado had a path of 16.6 miles, was active for 20 minutes and had a width at one point of 200 yards, according to the weather service’s Gaylord office on Saturday.
GAYLORD, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Michigan#Mac
WILX-TV

Mid-Michigan school districts reinstate mask mandates again

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Just as the 2021-22 school year is winding down, mask mandates are coming back in Mid-Michigan. COVID cases have been going up, but not enough to recommend “everyone” to mask up. May 18, 2022: Michigan reports 29,267 new coronavirus cases, 78 deaths over...
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
Highlands Today

Two were killed and at least 44 were injured in what became known as Hurricane Michigan, which tore apart homes and businesses

Authorities say two people were killed and 44 were injured when a typhoon hit northern Michigan on Friday afternoon. Michigan State Police confirmed the deaths Friday evening and said 44 people had been taken to several hospitals in northern Michigan. Patient conditions were not available. Authorities said Saturday that one...
MICHIGAN STATE
Cars 108

Will Roundabouts Be Michigan’s New Normal?

It is no secret that Michigan has mixed reviews when it comes to our road systems. Within recent months, to help maintain the flow of traffic, construction updates, and minimize accidents cities like Paw Paw and Allegan have begun adopting roundabouts. Now, while many people consider this yielding right of way to be more dangerous, it actually keeps the flow of traffic moving at a more steady and safer pace. With more cities adding this traffic control system, which Southwest Michigan areas does everyone think is next?
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Find cold beer, fish and chips at new Enchanted Forest Bar & Grill

JACKSON, MI – It’s new to Jackson, but Enchanted Forest Bar & Grill promises to bring good food and drinks to the area. Fawzi Hamdan retired from the auto industry in 2016 and, missing his passion for the food industry, bought an empty building near Jackson two years later, hoping to bring something a little different, but familiar, to the area, he said.
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

GET OFF THE COUCH!

Our white water rafting trip in the Grand Canyon 2014, part one. You would think I would be thrilled, seeing as we were going on a once in a lifetime vacation, but instead, I was pretty dispirited. I had just left my wife, the mother of my son, and grandmother of our grandson back home; due to health reasons she could not accompany us on this trip. My son Vic II, daughter-in-law Lisa, their son Ryan, and I had just left our home on the first leg of our journey. We were headed early in the morning to catch a plane from Bishop International Airport, in Flint, Michigan to Arizona where we were to be white water rafting on the mighty Colorado River in the Grand Canyon.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Frost chances tonight, brighter skies Monday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We’re tracking the chance for frost and even a hard freeze for part of the region tonight. Next week features a dry start with another soaking rain returning mid-week. An early look at the upcoming holiday weekend is looking mostly dry. Just a few small...
SAGINAW, MI
WOOD

Registration open for GRCC summer classes

Summer is a great time for college students to stay on track with their coursework. Grand Rapids Community College's second summer semester starts June 28, and there are still about 1,600 seats available. (May 20, 2022)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy