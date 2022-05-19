Humid Tonight, Stormy Weekend Ahead

For the North Atlantic...Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico: 1. North Central Gulf of Mexico: An area of low pressure is located over the north-central Gulf of Mexico about 150 miles south of Pensacola, Florida. This system is producing disorganized thunderstorms and gusty winds across portions of the Florida Panhandle, southern Alabama, and over the central and northern Gulf of Mexico. Surface pressures remain high, and strong upper-level winds should prevent significant development before this system moves inland over the central Gulf Coast later tonight or on Monday. Regardless of development, heavy rainfall and gusty winds are expected to continue across portions of the central Gulf Coast and will spread across the southeast U.S. during the next day or so. Additional information on the rainfall and flooding potential can be found in products issued by your local National Weather Service Forecast Office and Excessive Rainfall Outlooks issued by the Weather Prediction Center. * Formation chance through 48 hours...low...10 percent. * Formation chance through 5 days...low...10 percent.

PENSACOLA, FL ・ 19 HOURS AGO