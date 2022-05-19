Humid Tonight, Stormy Weekend Ahead

Starting off big picture, what was invest 90L, has now moved inland and has no chance of further tropical development. It will bring the Southeast heavy rain and gusty winds with rough surf continuing at the coast. This coupled with a system to our west will keep our rain chances high through Thursday.
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A cloudy and warm start to our day with temperatures in the 70s. The thunderstorms will start to fire up around lunchtime. We are under a low risk for severe weather. A few thunderstorms could have the capability of producing damaging wind or hail. The threat of tornadoes is low.
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – It was another warm day today, but some places did not see quite as warm of temperatures with some showers and storms rolling through the afternoon and evening. Overnight, the showers and storms will taper away with temperatures dropping just a bit into the low-70’s. Tomorrow, a cold front will move close to the News 5 area and eventually stall out leaving rain chances elevated at 70 percent tomorrow mainly after noon. Temperatures will reach into the mid-80’s for highs.
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Forecasters are predicting another busy hurricane season. The News 5 First Alert Storm Team is here to get the Gulf Coast prepared. The WKRG News 5 Hurricane Special will air Monday May 30 at 6:30 p.m. The half-hour special will focus on stories from across the Gulf Coast as we enter hurricane season. Our team of award-winning meteorologists will show you how to get you, your family, and your pets ready.
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The weather pattern is becoming more unsettled this weekend. Get ready for more showers and storms. Spotty showers and storms will continue through the early evening. Rain will wind down after sunset. A southerly breeze will keep the region quite humid overnight. Temperatures will bottom out in the lower and middle 70s.
ORLANDO, Fla. - The 2022 Atlantic hurricane season doesn't begin until June 1, but forecasters at the National Hurricane Center (NHC) are already tracking a disturbance that was in the Gulf of Mexico. The area of low pressure that was over the north-central Gulf has now moved inland about 15...
The weather forecast for the 2022 Hangout Music Fest includes a distinct possibility of rain. It’s a rain-or-shine event, so what happens when storms roll in?. The main thing to know is that organizers and city officials say they work from a very detailed plan when it comes to wind, rain and lighting.
For the North Atlantic...Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico: 1. North Central Gulf of Mexico: An area of low pressure is located over the north-central Gulf of Mexico about 150 miles south of Pensacola, Florida. This system is producing disorganized thunderstorms and gusty winds across portions of the Florida Panhandle, southern Alabama, and over the central and northern Gulf of Mexico. Surface pressures remain high, and strong upper-level winds should prevent significant development before this system moves inland over the central Gulf Coast later tonight or on Monday. Regardless of development, heavy rainfall and gusty winds are expected to continue across portions of the central Gulf Coast and will spread across the southeast U.S. during the next day or so. Additional information on the rainfall and flooding potential can be found in products issued by your local National Weather Service Forecast Office and Excessive Rainfall Outlooks issued by the Weather Prediction Center. * Formation chance through 48 hours...low...10 percent. * Formation chance through 5 days...low...10 percent.
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - Saturday was day two of the biggest music festival on the Gulf Coast. Hangout Fest attracted around 40,000 people to Gulf Shores, and rain or shine people were there to have a good time. “It’s hot, but it’s really fun in there,” said one woman....
GULF SHORES, Ala. -- Hangout Music Fest resumes the event Sunday afternoon. "ALL CLEAR: The weather event has passed. The Festival has resumed normal operations & is reopened," Hangout Music Fest posted Sunday. ORIGINAL STORY:. GULF SHORES, Ala. -- Hangout Music Fest in Gulf Shores is advising people to exit...
SEMMES, Ala. (WALA) - Semmes residents have a fun way to beat the summerlike heat that has settled over the region. The City of Semmes opened up its splash pad at Semmes Municipal Park on Saturday. The splash pad will offer residents a place for cool relief this summer. The...
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WAFB) - A birthday celebration for a Baton Rouge teen took a somber turn, as he was swept into rough waters in Orange Beach, Ala. on Saturday, May 21, and has not yet been found, according to WALA in Mobile, Ala. The family of Tyreke Walker, 14,...
Waterville USA in Gulf Shores opened its doors to its amazing waterpark this weekend! As we all know the Gulf Coast can get pretty steamy to say the least, and we’re always looking for fun ways to cool down! Well, look no further as Waterville USA has you covered with 20 acres of fun including the waterpark, and amusement park and escape rooms! So, if you’re looking for something to do to cool you down this weekend, head to Waterville USA!
Half Shell Oyster House is set to open its third Birmingham-area location. The Gulfport, Mississippi-based chain famous for its charbroiled oysters will open a new location at the Campus 124 development in Pelham. Campus 124 is a $10 million mixed-use development in Shelby County located at the former Valley Elementary...
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA) - The Orange Beach Fire Department searched Saturday for a young swimmer reported missing in the 26,000 block of Perdido Beach Boulevard. Officials described the missing person as an adolescent black male wearing blue shorts. In a Facebook post, the department said five units were on...
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - A website recently posted an article naming the hippiest cities from all 50 states. In Alabama, Fairhope has been deemed the most hippy. “It’s definitely a hippy city, I can’t imagine a hippier place,” said Scott Rains. An article posted by Thrillist, an...
It is all about the beach this summer and this Orange Beach Estate gives you the best of every saltwater fantasy. This massive Ono Harbor Estate is listed by Robert Shallow of Re/Max Paradise. You will enjoy an indulgent lifestyle with luxury at every step. According to the agent, “this...
UPDATE: An update sent by ALEA Saturday evening said the roadway was reopen. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama Law Enforcement Agency confirmed a single-vehicle tractor-trailer crash occurred on Saturday morning just before 7 a.m. which closed the right side lane of I-10 West. The crash happened around the 57-mile marker in Baldwin County and is […]
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A single-vessel boating crash that occurred at approximately 3:30 p.m. Saturday, May 21, caused a search which led to the rescue of a Fairhope man. 53-year-old Olmstead was operating a Ranger Bay Center Console which was found grounded and unoccupied in Portersville Bay near Bayou La Bare.
Theo: Whats up everybody, it’s your boy Theo Williams. We’re back at it with another episode of Destination Gulf Coast, brought to you by Mountain Dew! Today, we’re at the Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo. We’re about to have a great time, so let’s join in the fun!
